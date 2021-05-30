Business
Quorn-Makers IPO Has Top Funds Dropping Blue Chip Shares
Food giant The World Record Entry Nissin Corp. in the Philippine stock market is causing upheaval that is impacting everything from the country’s consumer sector to the holdings of some of the biggest fund managers.
Investors sayThe initial stock offering of 48.6 billion pesos ($ 1 billion) – the biggest start ever in the Southeast Asian country – prompts them to reallocate funds from existing holdings of property consumer staples and even sell blue chip stocks from other sectors to pay for a share of the iconic snack brand that debuts on June 1. The average volume of the benchmark stock index is up nearly a third since the March 4 IPO compared to the start of the year.
Heavyweights overseas, including Singapore state investment fund GIC Pte and Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd.took stakes in manufacturer Quorn, which has won favor for its prospects in the rapidly growing global meat alternatives market. The company’s dominance in the Philippines for staple foods like noodles has added to its appeal due to the strong source of income it provides during economic downturns.
Selling successful stocks provides a rare bright spot for a market that, until last week, was the world’s most unloved. World attracts foreign investors even as theyleave the wider market as the Philippines grapples with one of the largest Covid-19 outbreaks in Asia.
“The change started as soon as the IPO was approved and is part of the reason for the market weakness and foreign fund withdrawals,” said Gerard Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment. Corp. in Manila. Abad said Monde would be his biggest investment in the consumer sector.
The Philippine Stock Exchange index isdown 6.5% this year, after cutting much of its losses recentlyexpectations that restrictions related to the pandemic will be eased.
‘Trim and Shift’
“It also makes sense for investors to shrink and transfer money to World,” said Fritz Ocampo, Director of Investments at BDO Unibank Inc. “World has strong brands, market leadership and growth. “
Ocampo, which helps manage around 1 trillion pesos of investments, said there were sales worldwide from competitors such as Universal Robina Corp. and San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc., as well as major shares in the companies Ayala, SM Investments and Gokongwei. groups.
He also has Noted onethe reduction of MSCI Inc.’s weighting in the Philippine market to 0.4% from 0.65% had played a large role in the recent declines, which Monde exacerbated.
Key indicators
At its IPO price of 13.50 pesos per share, Monde is valued at 242.6 billion pesos. That would make it the 14th largest company by this measure on the Philippine Stock Exchange Index, which is made up of 30 members. Given its market capitalization, potential commercial liquidity and dominant presence in the country’s consumer sector, the stock is a candidate for inclusion in the benchmark index, analysts say.
The company’s Quorn meat substitute operations accounted for 22% of Monde 2020’s revenue. It gets over 94% of its sales from meatless alternatives in the Philippines, where it’s Lucky Me! noodles have 68% market share.
While the company’s return on equity is attractive, some investors balk at the company’s estimated price-to-earnings ratios.
Weighing value
World’s ROE was 31.3% last year, compared to 11.8% for Universal Robina and 13.9% for San Miguel Food.
At its IPO price and estimated results for 2021, AP Securities Inc. analyst Andrei Soriano sets World’s P / E at 27.1 times, compared to 25.6 times at Universal Robina . He recommends buying the stock below 13.20 pesos per share.
“The world is in non-discretionary consumerism which makes it an interesting game,” said Robert Ramos, who helps manage 130 billion pesos as group head of trust and investments at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. “I love the area. I like the name. But I would try to buy at a more attractive price. “
