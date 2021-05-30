More than 20,000 pounds of meatballs and pork patties recalled due to potential allergens





At least 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, non-shelf-stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties have been recalled due to bad branding and undeclared allergens, the inspection and inspection service said on Friday. Food Safety Department of the United States Department of Agriculture. The recalled meat products, manufactured by Kings Command Foods, a Kent, Wash., Company, contain egg, milk and / or wheat, which are known allergens. These ingredients were not declared on product labels. The meat and poultry items were produced on January 8 and 15 and March 3, 2021. The following products are subject to the recall: 10 lbs. bulk cases marked 3.75 oz. RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE and with code 2549616/72314 and USE BEFORE 3/2/2022. These contain undeclared wheat. 15 lbs. loose packed cases marked 3 oz.RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE and code 72314 and USE BEFORE 3/2/2022. These contain undeclared wheat. 15 lbs. loose packed cases marked 0.50 oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS with code 72148 and USE BEFORE 1/7/2022. These contain undeclared eggs. 14 lbs. bulk cases marked 0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE with code 72147 and USE BEFORE 1/7/2022. These contain undeclared eggs. 10 lbs. loose packed cases marked 0.5 OZ CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS with code 72180 and USE BEFORE 1/7/2022. These contain undeclared milk. 10 lbs. Bulk packaged cases marked 0.50 oz MEATBALL with code 01380 displayed under barcode and USE BEFORE 1/14/2022. These contain undeclared eggs and milk. 10 lbs. bulk crates marked .5 oz HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS with code 00133 and USE BEFORE 1/7/2022. These contain undeclared milk. 20 lbs. bulk crates marked .5 OZ ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS with code 72182 and USE BEFORE 3/2/2022. These contain undeclared eggs. The recalled products also bear the EST establishment number. M1515A inside USDA inspection mark. These items have been distributed for catering purposes in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Department, the issues were identified when Kings Command determined that ingredients containing allergens may have mixed with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens. As of Saturday, there were no confirmed reports of adverse effects related to the consumption of these meat products. If you are concerned about any illness after consuming the meat products, you are advised to contact a health care provider. The problem is that some of these products can still be found in food service freezers. If you have purchased any, please do not eat it. Throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

