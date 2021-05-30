Ask the fool: What is the value of overvalued stocks?

A: Ideally, we should buy stocks that look undervalued because they offer a margin of safety. Buying overvalued stocks can be risky, as they can approach their intrinsic value at any time, especially in the short term. Yes, in the long run the intrinsic value of healthy and growing businesses will increase. But it is always possible to overpay too much for a stock.

Take, for example, the networking titan Cisco Systems, which was a darling of the market before the dot-com bubble burst. Cisco shares were trading between $ 55 and $ 59 per share (on a split-adjusted basis) in 2000, but recently they were trading at around $ 52 per share. Those who bought the stock near its peak at the time are still underwater 21 years later!

Businesses and their stocks don’t always perform as you hope or expect, so it’s best to lower your risk by focusing on healthy, growing businesses, ideally with little to no debt, that are trading for much less. than they probably will be worth in the future.

Q: How can I access the earnings reports that companies file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)? JN, Strasbourg, Va.

A: Try to start on a company’s website, where there is likely to be an “Investors” area, with links to income reports and other resources. Or call the company’s investor relations department and ask if they can send you the latest filed documents in the mail. You can also view the companies’ 10-Q Quarterly and 10-K Annual Reports at SEC.gov/edgar.shtml.

School of Fools

How to choose a brokerage: If you are planning to invest in the stock market, you will most likely need a brokerage account. There are a lot of great brokers to choose from, but doing a little research first can help you focus on which ones will serve you the best. Here are some considerations:

Minimum Initial Deposit: With some brokerages, you might need $ 2,500 to open an account, while other brokerages require $ 500 or even $ 0. (Some don’t have a minimum for IRA accounts.)

Costs: Check what your candidate brokers charge for trading stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and more, and any other services you might use, like money transfers. Nowadays, many brokers do not charge anything for most transactions.

Research: Many good brokers offer in-depth research reports on a wide variety of investments for free from sources such as Argus, Credit Suisse, Morningstar, Ned Davis, S&P, The Street, Thomson Reuters, Zacks and more.

Mutual funds: If you plan to invest in mutual funds, you can usually do so through each fund’s website, but it may be much more convenient to do so through your brokerage firm. . So consider how many funds and which fund families such as Vanguard, Fidelity or Schwab are available through any brokerage you are considering.

Banking Services: Some brokerages nowadays offer banking services, such as checking accounts and mobile bill payments. If you’re interested, see which brokerages offer it.

Convenience: Some brokerages only exist online, so if you want to do business in a physical location, stick with those that have a local branch near you. Some of these factors will be more important to you than others. For example, pay less attention to trading commissions if you trade very infrequently.

You can read reviews from and compare good brokers at our sister company, The Ascent, at TheAscent.com. Or use an online search engine, searching for terms such as “compare brokerages” or “best brokerages”.

My dumbest investment

Great Stock Deals Can Burn: My dumbest investments have been stocks I bought after listening to advice from well-meaning friends. Needless to say, they didn’t go well. IG, online

The fool responds: It is easy to be tempted to act on the right plans from friends or relatives or even strangers. It is best to exercise restraint, however. For one thing, any particular recommended stock could end up heading south rather than north, taking some of your money with it.

Also, keep in mind that you don’t necessarily know where the advice is coming from – it could be from your friend’s friend who is a savvy investor or his dentist, a mediocre investor who has read a hype about it. online business. It would help to know how good the person recommending an investment has a track record, but it’s probably a mystery. Even with financial talking heads on TV being touted as investment experts, we generally don’t know how good or bad they are when it comes to stock picking.

In general, one of your best moves after receiving a stock advice is to ignore it. The other is to do your own research on the business: see if it is healthy and growing, if it has lasting competitive advantages, and if it is priced below what it is really worth. If you buy it after researching it, you will be making an informed decision rather than just taking your risk.

Stupid trivia

Name this company: I trace my roots back to 1902, when there were only 23,000 cars on the road in the United States, one car for 739 horsepower! Nine automobile clubs joined forces to create me. Over the years, I have advocated for better roads and bridges, driver education, and motorists’ legal rights, among others. I was the first to provide roadside assistance to motorists in 1915. (I answer nearly 30 million calls for help each year.) Today, based near Orlando, Florida, I has over 62 million members and over 1,000 branches. . I am also a travel agency. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia response: I trace my roots to the Hudson River Valley in New York City in 1936, when a man bought a depleted iron mine and 100 acres to grow mushrooms. After WWII, aware of the need to protect vital documents from destruction, he used his iron mine to launch me in 1951. Today, based in Boston, I am a world leader in storage management and information, serving more than 225,000 organizations. My 1,450 facilities in 56 countries span over 90 million square feet, storing and protecting data, archives, works of art, historical artifacts and more. I raise over $ 4 billion a year. Who am I? (Answer: Iron Mountain)

The motley madman takes

Test, test: is this stock activated? Quidel (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a small, growing company that focuses on diagnostics and health testing, including testing for COVID-19. The company has had an exceptional 2020, with revenues more than tripling year over year due to huge demand for its COVID-19 offerings. Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 also more than doubled from last year’s levels. U0009That’s all exciting, but the stock has recently fallen more than 60% from its 52-week high, as investors see vaccinations set in and expect a slowdown. during COVID-19 testing. Testing is unlikely to go away anytime soon, as much of the world is still unvaccinated and variants of the virus continue to materialize.

Meanwhile, Quidel has entered into a distribution agreement with McKesson to distribute its COVID-19 tests to homes, which will open up more opportunities in the near future. More offers like this will boost revenue growth.

Quidel is not a buy-and-forget stock: It all depends on how long people will continue to need testing for COVID-19, as well as how the business of the company will adapt to a once the pandemic is truly over. But at least recently, trading near its 52-week low and with a market value recently below $ 5 billion, Quidel appears to be a promising buy in 2021, with plenty of room for growth. (The Motley Fool owns stocks and recommended Quidel.)

