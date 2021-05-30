Better Crypto Stock: Coinbase Global vs. Silvergate Capital

It is still the Wild West for the cryptocurrency market. To date, most crypto owners hold or trade them because they believe their value will increase. Few are using them as a form of digital payment or for another decentralized finance (or “DeFi”) use case – although that is changing quickly.

The recent sharp drop in crypto prices sent shares from both Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: PIECE) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) spiraling too, but these two companies have emerged as promising leaders in this field. One of them seems to be the best buy right now.

Coinbase: What If Crypto Trading Reservoirs?

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have struggled since its IPO in April. The stock is trading more than 40% below its all-time high, but the company’s market cap is still around $ 65 billion at the time of writing – both revenue and profit per share per share respectively nine and 20 times in 2021 for a full year if we first extrapolate the results for the quarter 2021 to the rest of the year. However, with the recent tumult in crypto prices – Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) On its own, it was nearly half of its all-time high in mid-May – investors fear interest in cryptocurrency trading may be affected.

Falling crypto prices could certainly slow down Coinbase’s growth (Q1 2021 revenue increased 845% year over year). The company charges a variable fee based on the size of the transaction each time a transaction is made, so higher crypto prices would equate to higher fee income. But Coinbase’s revenue doesn’t just depend on high crypto prices. Ultimately, the number of users doing monthly transactions (MTUs) and the volume of transactions are the primary determinants of short-term business success. And CFO Alesia Haas recently doubled the company’s guidance in the second quarter of 2021 to keep trading volume on par or above the first quarter. Despite the recent turmoil, new MTUs continue to add at a rapid pace. For the record, Coinbase provided a wide range of 2021 MTUs from 5.5 million to 9.0 million, down from 6.1 million in the first quarter and just 1.3 million a year ago.

Of course, trading fees are a race to the bottom, and Coinbase is far from the cheapest trading platform out there. Much like what has happened to stock brokers, Coinbase’s bread and butter of trading fees are subject to disruption from lower-cost competitors. But the crypto industry is young and still developing. New products such as crypto-backed loans, debit cards, cloud computing infrastructure for institutions, and a market for tokens (which are used in blockchain-based applications, upon which the digital ledger cryptocurrencies) could help make Coinbase a formidable industry leader. for the coming years.

It will be a bumpy road along the way, but Coinbase is well positioned to withstand the ups and downs of the emerging digital currency space. The company had $ 1.98 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of March and raised an additional $ 1.25 billion through the sale of convertible debt in May. Despite recent uncertainty over price volatility, Coinbase is worth watching.

Silvergate Capital: a crypto banking platform you’ve never heard of

A few years ago, banker and real estate lender Silvergate Capital predicted huge potential for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. He launched the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) to enable real-time payments and cryptocurrency conversion (when crypto is exchanged for US dollars). SEN was a success. The total number of customers stood at 1,104 at the end of the first quarter, compared to 969 at the end of 2020 and 850 the year before. Among its users, there is none other than Coinbase, as well as many exchange competitors like Binance or Kraken and institutional crypto asset managers.

It’s important to note, however, that Silvergate is not an exchange like Coinbase. It’s a bank. It therefore mainly benefits from bank charges and interest-bearing securities based on customer deposits. And because those deposits have skyrocketed over the past year along with crypto prices, Silvergate’s balance sheet has exploded – giving it a lot of money to deploy to generate more interest income. Digital currency deposits stood at $ 6.8 billion at the end of March, up from $ 1.7 billion a year ago. The resulting net income was $ 12.7 million last quarter, up 189% year over year.

The value of customer deposits has likely been affected, however, for the same reason Coinbase fee income has been concerned: crypto prices are falling. Nonetheless, Silvergate was still rolling out all of the new deposits it amassed over the past year and is also seeing a lot of SEN user additions. It has also added new Bitcoin-based credit products and may add other banking features to its platform. Following the last quarterly report, it was announced FacebookThe digital currency Diem (formerly Libra) backed by the US dollar will be issued exclusively by Silvergate. Diem was designed to fuel Facebook’s aspirations for digital payments. If it takes off, it could be an incredibly important new customer for Silvergate.

After stocks take a hit with Bitcoin and other crypto prices, Silvergate is trading at a book value of 4.2 and 68 times 12-month earnings per share (based on market cap current of just over $ 3 billion). It’s a high price for a bank stock, but it’s no ordinary bank. It is a forward-thinking catalyst for the new blockchain-based financial system that could have a lot to gain if cryptocurrencies are widely adopted in the years to come.

What is the best buy?

It is important to keep in mind that cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies closely linked to their success are a speculative bet. The massive sell-off of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital in recent months is proof of this. Investors should be cautious and keep any investment in either company very low (maybe 1% or less of your total portfolio value) so that they can buy more over time if the cryptos indeed continue their rapid development.

Having said that, I like the positioning of Silvergate. He was an early participant in the crypto bank and account Coinbase and others as customers, and could benefit from Facebook’s experience with digital payments. Coinbase has a lot of competition that could erode its fee income in the short term, and monetizing digital assets in other ways could take some time to make up for lost trading income. So far, Silvergate Capital gets my nod as a best buy.