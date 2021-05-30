Totally Buffalo Festival Brings Memorial Day Weekend Fun

BUFFALO, NY One of the most Buffalo-centric events of the year is finally fully operational again.

The Totally Buffalo Festival at Riverworks kicked off on Saturday, bringing together an assortment of local produce under one roof. Although this is the fifth annual festival, it is actually the fourth, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020.

What would you like to know The Fourth Annual Totally Buffalo Festival returned to Riverworks on Saturday after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

The festival is dedicated to the presentation of products from local vendors

Many This Year’s Suppliers Are Rebuilding Their Businesses After Being Affected In 2020 Due To The Pandemic

The festival will also take place on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the early hours of this year, however, Totally Buffalo didn’t seem to miss a beat. Visitors flocked to support the local vendors, each offering a little something for everyone: things that light up, things you can wear, and things that look good enough to eat, although some of it is. between them are not edible. Festival organizer Mary Friona-Celani explained how seeing the turnout validated her decision to bring the festival back again.

It was confusing when we even talked about that, ”she said. should we do it? Shouldn’t we? Right now, looking at these people and looking at the sellers and seeing their enthusiasm, it was so worth it and all the changes because as you know everything has changed day by day, pretty much, with the rules and regulations. .

The festival, especially now, is much more than a Memorial Day weekend attraction. While many businesses and independent traders have lost profits and employees, salespeople are seizing opportunities to share their offers with supporters.

Some of these people haven’t had a show for a year and a half to sell their wares. And some of them actually spent all of the quarantine products making products, “Friona-Celani said.” They have some nice things and they just needed a point of sale, so that combined with the shoppers who were dying to go out and do some local shopping because it’s really more important than ever, it So is really a win-win situation for us this year.

Even postponing their attendance at the festival, Mary and the team at Totally Buffalo found another way to support vendors last year by opening the Totally Buffalo store, initially a temporary holiday business that grew into a genuine boutique in Amherst offering products from sixty-five locals. craftsmen. And yes, they also have a booth at the festival.

We have now become a permanent store because we have received a lot of support from the community. And our suppliers are doing very well; why don’t we stay open? “said Elise Kulka, who helped manage the Totally Buffalo booth.” It’s really great, again, to see the support we got from the community there, and it’s a good thing to see that people are always ready and able to take over the locals during these periods. “

For many vendors, Totally Buffalo is a very welcome opportunity to reconnect with the local community and rebuild their businesses, as one vendor, John Griveas, co-owner of local dog treat producer, Go Get It!

We have fought through a pandemic now where the fight against rising costs, supply issues, “said Griveas.” This is an interesting challenge because as an entrepreneur you have to be able to adapt and overcome when changes occur that are beyond your control, and this is what sets good small business owners and entrepreneurs apart. less good; you know?

Joan Cofield-Bridges, co-owner of the hand-painted glass company L&J Creations, has also agreed to resume her activities at the festival while maintaining relations.

We as salespeople last year hurt us a lot, ”she said,“ but it’s really exciting to see my fellow craftspeople here too, to reconnect with them, to see the customers and community support here too, it’s really exciting. I was hoping I was going to be on the right track.

Great moments, unique discoveries and an environment that offers support as only the city of good neighbors can; this festival is really Totally Buffalo. If you haven’t done so on Saturday, the Totally Buffalo Festival will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.