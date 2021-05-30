Is Lam Research (LRCX) outperforming other IT and tech stocks this year?

Index ranking

Some investors, with a combination of luck and success, far outperform others and have achieved legendary positions. Perhaps George Soros, who survived the Holocaust, got a doctorate from the London School of Economics after the war and entered the banking industry to make his mark. It was a huge success. Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund he founded, became the best performing hedge fund in history, with an average annual return of 33% from 1970 to 2020. Soros’ greatest success has been to “beat the Bank of England ”September 16, 1992 He took a short position on the pound and got a leverage of $ 10 billion. He personally made $ 1 billion a day when the pound fell in response to political changes. Soros isn’t always financially right, but it is more often true than false. He is also well known for his chatty talk when talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros said. With this in mind, we have decided to inspire the recent work of Soros Fund Management. When the fund managed the three stocks it collected through the TipRanks database in the first quarter, it found that the analyst community was also involved. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) Start with Farfetch, an online retail inventory. Farfetch is a company specializing in the sale of luxury products and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company founded in Portugal, headquartered in London and with offices in New York and Los Angeles, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech companies, Farfetch has been in the red, but in the first quarter of this year it suddenly fell in the dark. After-tax profit was $ 516.7 million and the quarterly loss for the last year’s quarter was $ 79.2 million, according to the 2009 first quarter earnings report. The company reveals that its margin gross includes a temporary non-cash benefit of $ 660 million “resulting from the impact of lower stock prices on items held at fair value and revaluations”. did. Total operating revenue was $ 485 million, a 46% year-over-year increase, or $ 457 million, higher than analysts expected. One of the key indicators, the total commodity value of orders processed on the company’s platform increased 49% year-over-year to $ 915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows with a strong user base. The company has more than 3 million active customers and operates in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have access to more than 1,300 luxury brands. Even after the stock price fell in the first half of 2021, the stock price has risen 234% in the past 12 months. Some FTCH fans are Soros. Soros revealed in a recent disclosure that his fund had purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH. His holdings are currently worth more than $ 5.5 million. As for the analyst community, five-star Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH as an outperformance (i.e. a buy) and price target of $ 78. If the analyst’s treaty is fulfilled, investors can get up to 88% profit. (Click here to see Ju’s performance) “We have been adjusted to help Farfetch reinvest higher level contributions to customer acquisition and support long-term adoption rates. We have a positive view of maintaining EBITDA forecasts. Model around 700,000 new customers in 2021, model around 600,000 new customers in 2022 and our expectations for 2023 and beyond. Has not changed from about 1.2 million to 1.5 million, ”says Ju. Analysts said, “The point of our investment theory remains: 1) the large $ 300 billion market is still fragmented and under-penetrated, 2) with larger online competitors. Relative protection against competition, 3) exposure to increasing adoption of luxury goods in emerging markets APAC and APAC. As TipRanks analysis presents FTCH as a strong buy, most analysts support Ju’s confident attitude towards online fashion companies. Based on eight analysts polled in the past three months, six bought the stock and two rated it pending. The 12-month average price target is $ 60.63, up 37% from current levels. (See TipRanks FTCH Equity Analysis) Coursera (COUR) The next Coursera we are considering is a MOOC company which is a large provider of open online courses. This niche takes advantage of the size and breadth of the Internet to make available to the public a wide range of high-level university courses. Coursera is a leader in this field and has offered over 4,000 courses in over 30 study programs from over 200 universities at a lower cost than face-to-face courses since its inception in 2012. Through Coursera, students can take courses at top schools such as Imperial College London, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that more than 77 million students use the service. The company was nine years ago, but this is the first time it has entered the open market. Coursera completed an IPO at the end of March this year. This makes it possible to buy 15.73 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange at a starting price of $ 33. This was the upper limit of the initial price range set between $ 30 and $ 33. Overall, the IPO raised $ 519 million before expenses were deducted. In early May, Coursera published its first quarterly report since its IPO. According to the report, total revenue was $ 88.4 million, an increase of 64% from the previous year. The company’s gross profit was $ 49.5 million, up 71% from the quarter last year. George Soros saw an opportunity in the IPO and his fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is worth around $ 4 million at the current stock price. Among the bulls is Ryan McDonald, a five-star analyst at Needam. He clearly and happily claims the actions of Coursera. “Given the growing role of automation, the widening skills gap and the shift to e-learning, Coursera’s comprehensive platform will help it gain a share in large TAMs ranging from 47 billion dollars to 50.6 billion dollars. I believe. The favorable wind of COVID for the increase in the number of enrolled learners in 2020 made the consumer segment difficult in 2009, but the effective GTM movement of Coursera and the higher value companies We believe that the transition to the issuance of degrees can lead to sustained growth of over 25% and gross profit growth. To that end, McDonald’s has rated COUR’s stock as a buy, and its price target of $ 56 shows confidence in a 47% rise over the next 12 months. (Click here to see McDonald’s performance) In a short time on the stock market, COUR has collected 14 reviews from analysts. The stock price is trading at $ 38 and the average price target of $ 54.67 means a 44% increase for the year. (See TipRanks COURT Equity Analysis) Sotera Health (SHC) At the end of the new position of George Soros is a holding company with a subsidiary which provides a wide range of consulting, testing and sterilization services in the healthcare sector . It’s Sotera Health. Sotera’s operations serve more than 5,800 healthcare customers in more than 50 countries. The company has 13 laboratories and 50 sterilization facilities capable of performing more than 800 tests. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device manufacturers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC’s shares went public on November 24 last year, when it sold 53.6 million shares and raised $ 1.2 billion in an IPO. The funds raised were used to repay the existing debt. The company is working hard to reduce its debt levels, with total debt of $ 1.87 billion and cash of $ 108 million in its first quarter report. First quarter net sales were $ 212 million, up 13% year over year. Net income showed a significant increase, from a loss of 1 cent per share a year ago to earnings per share of 4 cents. In the first quarter, Soros took a new position at Sotera and bought 179,274 shares. At the current share price, this stake is worth over $ 4.3 million. JPMorgan five-star analyst Tycho Peterson likes SHC and rates the stock as overweight (i.e. buy). Its price target of $ 35 suggests a 45% increase from current trading levels. (Click here to see Peterson’s accomplishments) Peterson, in support of his position, wrote: The company’s diverse operating platform, tenacious multi-year contracts, effective pricing strategies, rigorous regulatory scrutiny , which all underlie a competitive divide as a whole, and the FCF supports deleveraging… Strong for this title. There are eight recent positive reviews in favor of a Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock price is trading at $ 24.06 and the average price target of $ 31.75 means an increase of up to 32% during the year. 