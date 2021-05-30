Kroger Offers $ 1 Million Payouts and Free Races for One Year as Prizes in Vaccine Sweepstakes





Kroger announced a community immunity giveaway event for clients who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Health facility. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis, file)

(ABC4) The largest grocery chain in the country is the latest to give gifts to those who have been vaccinated. Kroger Health, the health division of Kroger which operates thousands of grocery stores across the country is launching a new effort to encourage Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Thanks to a collaboration with the Biden administration, the community immunity remission event will begin on June 3. Anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine from any location in Kroger Health can enter for a shot to win one of five $ 1 million payouts, totaling $ 5 million. in cash prizes. Can my employer ask me if I have received the COVID-19 vaccine? What would you like to know

Kroger Health patients will also have a chance to win one year of free Kroger groceries. Ten free grocery giveaways will take place each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners. The sooner we achieve community immunity, the sooner we can all start enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gatherings for special occasions, said Rodney McMullen, CEO of Krogers, in a press release issued this week. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., operates more than 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states, according to Kroger. For more details on Kroger’s Community Immunity Competition, visit Kroger.com. Vaccinated? Here’s how to earn freebies

Kroger is not the only outlet offering incentives for vaccinations. Starting June 1, customers who have received or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS Health will have the chance to participate in the #OneStepCloser draw. Over a six-week period, prizes such as free cruises, Super Bowl LVI tickets and more will be awarded to vaccinated participants. If you have been vaccinated, you can also win a free flight or a year of travel with United Airlines. Other brands, like Shake Shack, Target, Krispy kreme, Budweiser and many others also offer gifts to vaccinated Americans.

