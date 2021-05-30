Why Suze Orman Says You ‘Absolutely Should Buy’ Bitcoin

Many top financial advisers aren’t Bitcoin fans, but Suze Orman is on board.

It came as a shock to many of her fans, but financial advisor and author Suze Orman gave a strong endorsement of bitcoin. She says she loves it, thinks it’s a legitimate investment that could eventually replace gold, and people absolutely should buy it. She also recommended buying Bitcoin on PayPal in small pieces that you could afford to lose because it is so volatile.

Orman appears to have a rudimentary understanding of Bitcoin, so it’s wise to take his thoughts on the subject with a grain of salt. She makes a few good points overall, although there is one tip you might want to dismiss.

What Suze Orman Is Right About Bitcoin

While some financial figures were quick to write off Bitcoin, Orman sees it as an investment – albeit high risk. It is a fair position to take.

The price of Bitcoin has been a roller coaster ride, but if you look at the results over a period of several years, it has grown incredibly. You won’t find many investments that have gone from a price of less than $ 500 to more than $ 60,000 in less than five years. At the same time, it is certainly risky. The price can fluctuate by 10% or more at any time, and we’re also talking about something that has only been around for a little over a decade. We don’t have over a century of data to look at like we do with the stock market.

Orman suggests a dollar cost average, which means putting a fixed amount into Bitcoin at fixed intervals, using money you can afford to lose. His example is $ 100 per month. And she recommends keeping it as a long-term investment.

Averaging dollar costs can be a smart strategy, especially with volatile investments. If the price of Bitcoin goes down, you can buy at a low price. You wouldn’t be able to do this if you put all your money into it all at once.

If you are planning to buy Bitcoin, consider it a long term investment as Orman suggests. Since it’s so volatile, you don’t want to get caught up in the daily price changes.

Don’t follow Orman’s advice on how to buy Bitcoin

When it comes to getting started buying Bitcoin, Orman recommends PayPal. She says that’s what she uses because it’s easy and doesn’t charge a big fee. She also mentioned that she had used the Coinbase exchange in the past, but couldn’t withdraw her money and didn’t understand crypto wallets and secret keys.

Despite PayPal’s popularity as a payment app, it’s not the best place to buy cryptocurrency. You can’t do much with the crypto you bought on PayPal, and you can’t even transfer it from the app to your own crypto wallet.

If you buy Bitcoin through the best cryptocurrency exchanges, it’s yours. You can send it to other people, use it to make purchases, or transfer it to crypto wallets. In fact, moving your crypto to a wallet is an important security measure. If you leave it on the exchange where you bought it, then the exchange controls your coins. This could be a problem if your account or the exchange is hacked, or if the exchange freezes your account.

With PayPal, the only things you can do is buy and sell. It also allows you to pay with crypto at the cashier, but it’s basically selling your crypto for fiat money and then using that money for the purchase.

It’s best to buy Bitcoin through a cryptocurrency exchange that gives you full control over what you buy. There are several exchanges that work well for newbies, including Coinbase and Gemini.

Orman may not be as knowledgeable about Bitcoin, but his stamp of approval is still good for crypto. This could encourage new investors who otherwise would not have approached Bitcoin. If you are thinking of getting into crypto after Orman’s suggestion, it is worth knowing more about it and then making an investment if you like what you read. Start small, put in only what you can afford to lose, and try to buy with a reputable exchange instead of PayPal.