Despite the rainy weather, bright smiles on the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend – CBS New York
LONG BEACH, NJ (CBSNewYork) – The unofficial start of summer has arrived.
This Memorial Day weekend, with the easing of COVID restrictions, many are leaving town or hoping to go to the beach.
But it doesn’t quite look like summer outside.
Breaking waves hit a deserted beach in Long Branch as stormy weather swept away the usual Memorial Day weekend crowds.
Watch Christina Fan’s Report –
Veera Sudireddy drove four and a half hours from Massachusetts with her daughter and a friend from India, hoping the cloudy skies would clear.
“Hoping for at least 70 degrees. Not enough. It’s very cold and windy, ”said Veera Sudireddy.
“We were hoping to walk on the beach and enjoy the sun, but now we haven’t been able to,” said Divya Sudireddy.
The international visitor is still captivated by the Jersey Shore, but she can’t wait for the full experience on a sunny day.
“It’s going to be like that tomorrow, right?” I hope Monday will be better, ”she said.
The gloomy conditions put a damper on businesses in the region.
A local arcade only had a few people inside on Saturday afternoon, and its next-door neighbor, The Wine Loft, was also dealing with a smaller crowd.
“Typically it’s a lot busier this weekend,” Wine Loft manager Cheryl Maniscalo told CBS2’s Cory James.
She hoped to have a DJ outside, but he had to entertain the customers inside.
“We did entertainment. We have been very attractive to people who come from the north of the country, ”said Maniscalo.
She said they’ve been open for 13 years and while the weather isn’t what they would prefer during the holidays, they’re happy to be open.
“Last year, Memorial Day, we were just doing take out, like, we weren’t even allowed to do that, we didn’t have tables until mid-June of last year,” he said. she declared. “We just want to see as many people as possible go out and have a good time.”
While the outdoor dining rooms were empty, people made their way to McLoone’s Pier House. The restaurant prepared countless plates of their popular lobster bar for those who took refuge inside while enjoying the view of the beach.
“Between the two floors, probably at least 400 people pass,” said general manager Christina Longo. “Compared to previous years, we would have a lot more if the weather was nicer outside, but we’re happy to have what we have right now.”
“We are really, really happy to have what we have. This is a huge improvement, ”said Executive Chef Robert Diblasi.
“It’s really nice to have these two worlds again, dining outside and inside,” Longo said.
It’s a bit normal despite Mother Nature’s choice for the vacation time. They just hope the weather improves before Memorial Day weekend is over.
Christina Fan contributed to this report.
