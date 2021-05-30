Mainland China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus compared to 16 the day before





Bloomberg This time it’s different: apart from OPEC +, oil growth is stagnating (Bloomberg) – This time it’s different perhaps the most dangerous words in business: billions of dollars have been lost betting history won’t repeat itself. And yet, now in the oil world, it looks like it really will: for the first time in decades, oil companies are not rushing to increase production to chase rising oil prices as Brent approaching $ 70. Even in the Permian, the prolific shale basin at the center of America’s energy boom, drillers are weathering their traditional boom-and-bust spending cycle. The oil industry is on the ropes, constrained by demanding Wall Street investors that businesses spend less. on drilling and instead return more money to shareholders, and climate change activists pushing against fossil fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. is paradigmatic of the trend, after its humiliating defeat at the hands of a tiny activist throwing himself on the set.The dramatic industry events of the past week only add to what emerges as an opportunity for OPEC + producers, give the Saudi-Russian-led coalition more leeway to bring back their own production. As non-OPEC production is not rebounding as fast as many expected – or feared based on past experience – the cartel will likely continue to add more supply when it meets on June 1. money to investors. They threw money down the borehole like crazy, Christopher Ailman, CalSTRS chief investment officer. We have really seen this society step into the hole, not survive into the future, unless it changes and adapts. And now they have to do it. Exxon is unlikely to be alone. Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost a historic legal battle last week when a Dutch court told it to significantly reduce emissions by 2030, which would require less oil production. Many industry players fear a wave of lawsuits elsewhere, with Western oil majors being more immediate targets than state-owned oil companies that make up a large chunk of OPEC’s output. McNally, chairman of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and former White House official.While it’s true that non-OPEC + production is retreating from the 2020 crash – and ultra-depressed April and May levels of the last year – it’s far from a full recovery. Overall, non-OPEC + production will increase this year by 620,000 barrels per day, less than half of the 1.3 million barrels per day it fell in 2020. Supply growth forecast for the rest of the year falls short of the expected increase in demand. According to the International Energy Agency, beyond 2021, oil production is expected to increase in a handful of countries, including the United States, Brazil, Canada and new oil producer Guyana. But production will decline elsewhere, from the UK to Colombia, Malaysia and Argentina. As non-OPEC + production will grow less than global demand for oil, the cartel will control the market, executives and traders said. It’s a major break with the past, when oil companies reacted to rising prices by rushing to invest again, boosting non-OPEC production and leaving Saudi-led ministers Abdulaziz bin Salman a much more difficult balancing exercise. the lack of growth in non-OPEC + oil production is not showing much in the market. After all, the coronavirus pandemic continues to restrict global demand for oil. It could be more noticeable later this year and into 2022. By then, the Covid-19 vaccination campaigns are likely to bear fruit and the world will need more oil. Iran’s expected return to the market will provide some of that, but more will likely need to be done. When that happens, it will largely be up to OPEC to close the gap. The number of drilling in the United States shows how different the recovery will be this time around: it is gradually increasing, but the recovery is slower than it was after the last big collapse in oil prices in 2008- 09. Shale companies are keeping their pledge to return more money to shareholders in the form of dividends. While before the shale pandemic, shale companies reused 70-90% of their cash flow for other drilling, they now maintain this metric at around 50%. The result is that crude production in the United States has stagnated at around 11 million barrels per day. since July 2020. Outside the United States and Canada, the outlook is even bleaker: at the end of April, the number of former oil rigs in North America stood at 523, or less than a year ago, and nearly 40% below the same a month earlier, according to data from Baker Hughes Co. When Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz predicted earlier this year that exercise, baby, exercise is gone forever, sounded like a bold call. As ministers meet this week, they can dare to hope he is right. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos