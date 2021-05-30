This time it’s different: apart from OPEC +, oil growth is stagnating

Connect with us

“This time it’s different” are perhaps the most dangerous words in business: billions of dollars have been lost betting history won’t repeat itself. And yet now, in the oil world, it looks like this time it really will be.

For the first time in decades, oil companies are not rushing to increase production to chase rising oil prices as Brent approaches $ 70. Even in the Permian, the prolific shale basin at the center of America’s energy boom, drillers are weathering their traditional boom-and-bust spending cycle.

The oil industry is on the ropes, coerced by Wall Street investors demanding that companies spend less on drilling and instead return more money to shareholders, and climate change activists pushing against fossil fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. is paradigmatic of the trend, after its humiliatingdefeat at the hands of a tiny activist elbowing himself on the set.

Exxon to close Altone refinery as Australia's capacity shrinks

A chimney at the Exxon Mobile Corp. refinery. Altona to Altona North, Victoria, Australia.

Photographer: James Bugg / Bloomberg

Dramatic industry events last week only add to what appears to be an opportunity for OPEC + producers, giving the Saudi-Russian-led coalition more leeway to bring back their own production. As non-OPEC production is not rebounding as fast as many predicted – or feared based on past experience – the cartel will likely continue to add more supply when it meets on June 1.

“Criminalization”

The shareholders areasking Exxon to drill less and focus on returning money to investors. “They threw money down the borehole like crazy,” Christopher Ailman, CalSTRS chief investment officer. “We’ve really seen this business go down the hole, not survive into the future, unless it changes and adapts. And now they have to do it.

Exxon is unlikely to be alone. Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost historic legal casebattle last week when a Dutch court told it to dramatically cut emissions by 2030 – something thatwould require less oil production. Many industry players fear a wave of lawsuits elsewhere, with Western oil majors being more immediate targets than state-owned oil companies that make up a large chunk of OPEC’s output.

“We are seeing a shift from stigma to criminalization of investing in higher oil production,” said Bob McNally, chairman of the Rapidan Energy Group consultant and former White House official.

Read: Shell only has tough options to comply with Dutch court climate order

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Pernis Oil Refinery Ahead of Profits

A Royal Dutch Shell oil silo at the Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Photographer: Peter Boer / Bloomberg

While it’s true that non-OPEC + production is recovering from the 2020 crash – and the ultra-depressed levels of April and May of last year – it’s far from a full recovery. . Overall, non-OPEC + production will increase this year by 620,000 barrels per day, less than half of the 1.3 million barrels per day it fell in 2020. Supply growth forecast for the rest of the year “falls short of” the expected increase in demand, according to the International Energy Agency.

