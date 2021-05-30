Business
Here is why we are wary of buying Hellenic Stock Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (ATH: EXAE) for its upcoming dividend
Readers wishing to buy Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange SA (ATH: EXAE) for its dividend will have to act shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is a business day before a company’s registration date, which is the date the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to know, as any purchase of shares made on or after this date may mean a late settlement that does not appear on the record date. This means that investors who buy Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange shares from June 4 will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on June 11.
The company’s next dividend will be 0.07 per share, and over the past 12 months the company has paid a total of 0.14 per share. Last year’s total dividend payouts show that Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange has a 3.3% trailing yield on the current 4.2 share price. If you are buying this company for its dividend, you should get an idea of how reliable and sustainable the dividend is from Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange. We need to see if the dividend is covered by profits and if it increases.
If a company pays more in dividends than it has earned, then the dividend can become unsustainable – hardly an ideal situation. Last year Hellenic Exchanges – The Athens Stock Exchange paid out 99% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting that the dividend is not well covered by profits.
When a company pays a dividend that is not well covered by earnings, the dividend is generally considered to be more vulnerable to reduction.
Have profits and dividends increased?
Companies with declining profits are riskier for dividend shareholders. If profits decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will then understand why we are concerned to see Hellenic Exchanges – The Athens Stock Exchange’s earnings per share have fallen 13% annually over the past five years. When earnings per share decline, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also decreases.
Many investors will assess a company’s dividend yield by evaluating how much dividend payments have changed over time. Hellenic Stock Exchanges – The Athens Stock Exchange has seen its dividend decline by 5.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It’s never nice to watch profits and dividends go down, but at least management has reduced the dividend rather than potentially risking the health of the company in an attempt to maintain it.
To summarize
Hellenic Exchanges – Is Athens Stock Exchange Worth Buying For Its Dividend? Earnings per share are declining and Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange is paying what we believe to be an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings as dividends. It’s not that we hate the company, but we believe these characteristics are undesirable for investors looking for a reliable dividend-paying stock to hold for the long term. These characteristics do not generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be satisfied with the results of owning that stock for its dividend.
With that in mind though, if you don’t mind the low dividend characteristics of Hellenic Stock Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange, then the risks involved in this business should be kept in mind. Every business has risks, and we have spotted 2 warning signs for Hellenic stock exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (of which 1 cannot be ignored!) you should know.
However, we wouldn’t recommend just buying the first dividend-paying stock you see. Here is a list of interesting dividend paying stocks with a yield above 2% and a dividend coming soon.
