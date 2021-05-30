Buy Alert: 2 low-priced TSX stocks with long-term value





No one can doubt the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as it nears the 20,000 threshold. Canada’s primary stock index has been on a tear as of late, ending at a record 19,564.10 on May 25, 2021. The TSX is up by 12.22% since the beginning of the year. The environment is ripe for snagging low-cost stocks that offer long-term value. In my opinion, Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) and North West (TSX: NWC) are the best of the bunch. Stock prices are expected to remain stable even as the market as a whole experiences a pullback. An exciting future Market analysts are optimistic about Aritzia and recommend a “strong buy” rating. As of May 25, 2021, the stock price of this $ 3.24 billion company that sells women’s clothing and accessories is relatively low at $ 29.17. It is forecasted to climb 40.6% to $ 41 over the next 12 months. Industry experts believe the influence of omnichannel will continue to help the womenswear retailer consolidate its online presence. High-end retail stores have suffered greatly from the pandemic, although growth is very on the horizon for Aritzia. It has 101 stores, but only 32.7% of the total (33 stores) are in the United States. Expansion into US markets is underway and management plans to add six to eight stores per year. Aritzia derives 96% of its income from internal labels. The competitive advantage is that these popular labels appeal to many generations. During the COVID year, online sales have exploded. Aritzia’s growth is expected to accelerate in the coming years. Likewise, the expansion into the United States is very timely, as online shopping is now the norm and the safest way to order women’s clothing and accessories. The future of one of Canada’s fastest growing companies is exciting. Champion in remote communities North-West activity is strong, whatever the market environment. This $ 1.77 billion retailer dominates the market in remote urban neighborhoods and hard-to-reach rural communities. The coverage area is Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean and the South Pacific. If you were to invest today, the share price is $ 36.48. Defensive consumer action is also paying a decent 3.92% dividend. As additional information, NWC’s total return over the past 30.68 years is 62,016.05% (23.33% CAGR). If long term value is what you’re looking for from an investment, North West has it. North West has been in business since 1688 – longer than Bank of Montreal, Canada’s oldest bank. It has a captured market in remote communities, where competition is barely present. The business is expected to last for years, if not decades. In fiscal 2020 (fiscal year ended January 31, 2021), the company reported a 12.6% and 66.4% increase in total sales and net income compared to fiscal 2019. The North West President and CEO Edward Kennedy said the results for the year. 2020 was unexpected. Reported annual sales gains were the highest of any retailer in Canada. Management describes the year as the most active and responsive year for the Northwest. Long term value The TSX will likely continue its impressive run and hit the 20,000 mark very soon. Meanwhile, investors shouldn’t miss Aritzia and North West. Buy this low-priced pair of stocks with long-term value today for higher returns in the future.



This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool service or advisor. Were Motley! Challenging an investment thesis, even one of our own, helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we’re posting sometimes articles that may not meet recommendations, rankings or other content.

Silly contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the listed securities.

