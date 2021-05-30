Taiwan Stock Exchange Attracts Young Investors: TWSE





Taipei, May 30 (CNA) Taiwan’s stock market has attracted a growing number of investors, especially in the 30-and-under age group, as the local main board has jumped more than 20% on average in the over the past two years, according to statistics from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). In 2020, the number of stock account holders on the TWSE increased from 670,000 to 11.24 million, while the weighted index, the Taiex, was up 22.8%, the data showed. Among the 11.24 million equity investors last year, 42.9% were people aged 30 and under, an increase of 12 percentage points in this age category from 2015, according to TWSE statistics. In addition to the outstanding performance of the weighted index, the introduction of trading in odd lots – orders of less than 1,000 shares – in October 2020, gave investors the means to buy stocks at a high price, brokerages say. . For example, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which were priced at NT $ 590 (NT $ 21.26) on Friday, would have been too expensive for the average retail investor if there had not been a odd lot transactions, the brokerages said. Another factor is online trading, which allows investors to buy and sell stocks using their mobile phones and has attracted more young people to the stock market, the brokerages said. Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang () said many new investors have entered the market to grab shares at a lower price after the Taiex fell in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the time. Stock market commentaries on social media platforms such as YouTube and Clubhouse, as well as podcasts, have also helped attract young investors, he said. However, regulating online market activities has become a new challenge, according to Huang Tien-mu (), chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). He said FSC plans to provide young investors with more information about investing in equities so that they can better understand market risks. (By Jiang Ming-yan and Kay Liu) Final item / pc

