High schools: Vorgang sets Niskayuna boys’ lacrosse records with 19-5 win





Niskayuna’s second student Greyson Vorgang set school records with 11 goals and 16 points on Saturday as he led the Silver Warriors boys’ lacrosse team to a 19-5 Suburban Council victory over Bethlehem. Vorgang broke records set by former Niskayuna star Mark Bryan who in 2005 played a 10-goal game against Shaker and a 12-point game (with six goals and six assists) against La Salle. Vorgang did not play in the fourth quarter. Brock Behrman contributed three goals and five assists for unbeaten Niskayuna. (11-0) Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (11-0) also went undefeated and staged a showdown on Tuesday with Niskayuna, posting an 11-9 victory over Ballston Spa (10-1). Kevin Carney led Burnt Hills with five goals and six points. Tom Tyksinski scored four goals, Logan Broomhall had three goals and four assists, and Dan Macchiarella had a hat trick in Guilderlands’ 17-4 win over Shenendehowa. The Saratoga Springs girls’ lacrosse team beat Colonie 18-10 as Carly Wise scored six goals and Morgan Brooking had five goals and six points. Shannon Coyle started Colony with eight goals. Lauren Shanahan scored five goals and four other Shenendehowa players scored two goals in a 19-4 win over Guilderland. Sara Stalica led the quartet with two goals and four points. Bethlehem topped Niskayuna 20-7, with Avery Jones getting eight points, and Lauren Riker and Caroline Marotta both getting seven. Ryan Visco went 5-for-5, hit for the round, led in three runs and scored four to lead the Broadalbin-Perth baseball team to a 14-2 Foothills Council victory at Gloversville. Jacob Terwilliger went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Patriots. Troy Butler had a double, a single and a run batted in, and Evan Crouse had two singles and a run batted in at Fort Plains 7-5, a 10-inn non-championship win over Gloversville. Crouse started the match and later ended it with two scoreless innings of relief to claim the victory. John Heimer had one stroke and two RBIs for Gloversville, and Alex Payne had two singles. LACROSSE BOYS

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

NISKAYUNA 19, BETHLEHEM 5

Bethlehem 2 2 0 1 5

Niskayuna 4 7 8 0 19

Bethlehem Goal: Richards 3-0, Carroll 1-1, Lucy 1-0, Jones 0-1. Niskayuna scoring: Vorgang 11-5, Klowki 2-1, OBrien 1-3, Behrman 3-5, Williams 1-1, D. Carroll 1-1. Goalkeepers: Bethlehem, Novak, 7 saves. Niskayuna, T. Carroll, 9 stops; Biaglow, 1 stop. BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON LAKE 11, BALLSTON SPA 9

Ballston Spa 5 1 1 2 9

Burnt hills 2 5 1 3 11

Ballston Spa scoring: Gottman 1-2, Walsh 2-0, Serina 2-0, Rossetti 2-0, DeRubertis 1-1, King 1-1. Burnt Hills score: Carney 5-1, Townsend 2-1, LaPietro 2-0, Swisher 1-2, Muller 1-1. Goalkeepers: Ballston Spa, Stedry, 13 saves. Burnt Hills, Manning, 13 stops. GUILDERLAND 17, SHENENDEHOWA 4

Shenendehowa 1 0 2 1 4

Guilderland 2 5 6 4 17

Shenendehowa goal: Bogue 1-0, Gilbert 1-1, Acker 1-0, Lopresti 1-0. Guilderland’s goal: Gutknecht 2-1, Tyksinski 4-0, Broomhall 3-4, Jacobson 1-2, Macchiarella 3-0, Blanchard 1-1, Mackissock 1-1, Scuzzarella 1-0, Cole 1-0. Goalkeepers: Shenendehowa, Stoker, 8 saves; Holohan, 1 stop. Guilderland, Meier, 10 stops. LACROSSE GIRLS

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

BETHLEHEM 20, NISKAYUNA 7

Half-time: Bethlehem led 12-3. Niskayuna scoring: McPartlon 3-1, Boler 1-1, Makarowsky 2-1, Collins 1-0. Bethlehem Goal: Hosford 1-0, Steward 0-1, Marotta 5-2, Riker 6-1, Jones 4-4, Weinert 2-1, Conway 1-0, Daggett 1-0. Goalkeepers: Niskayuna, Petracci, 6 saves; Batko, 7 stops. Bethlehem, NeJames, 8 stops. SHENENDEHOWA 19, GUILDERLAND 4

Halftime: Shenendehowa led 10-2. Guilderland’s goal: Renaud 1-0, Nieman 2-0, Thompson 1-1. Shenendehowa Goal: Shanahan 5-0, Kisling 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Wilder 2-0, Stalica 2-2, Stephenson 0-2, Speck 1-0, Compa 2-0, Murray 2-0, Ralph 1-0, Miller 0-1, Henzel 1-0, LaMar 1-0. Goalkeepers: Guilderland, Giglio, 5 saves. Shenendehowa, Ensminger, 3 stops; Tucker, 3 stops. SPRINGS SARATOGA 18, COLONY 10

Half-time: not reported. Saratoga scores: Brooking 5-1, Burke 2-5, Daly 2-0, Frasier 2-0, Dean 1-3, Wise 6-0, Waters 0-1. Colony Score: Coyle 8-0, Mesick 1-1, Boardman 1-0, McFeely 0-2. Goalkeepers: Saratoga, Rhude, 13 saves. Colony, Dence, 7 stops. BASEBALL

FOOTHILLS ADVICE

BROADALBIN-PERTH 14, GLOVERSVILLE 2

BP 201 323 1 14 16 0

Gloversville 100 100 0 2 3 0 OUT OF LEAGUE

FORT PLAIN 7, GLOVERSVLLE 5 (10)

Fort Plain 103001000 2 7 7 2

Gloversville 020 300,000 0 5 5 2 TRACK AND COURSE BOY

OUT OF LEAGUE

FONDA-FULTONVILLE 83, BROADALBIN-PERTH 58

100 Hesch (FF), 12.60; 200 Graltzer (BP), 25.40; 400 Booth (FF), 55.10; 800 Kiosk (FF), 2 :! 4.30; 1,600 Blood (FF), 5:24.60; 3200 Bloods (FF), 11:36.90; 110HH Tyler (BP), 17.60; 400H Dylong (BP), 66.00; 400 Fonda-Fultonville relays (Peifer, Woodman, Hesch, Melious), 49.80; 1,600 Fonda-Fultonville Medley Sprint Relay (Cline, Hesch, Booth, Egelston), 4: 03.30; Distance medley relay Fonda-Fultonville (Cline, Hanson, Booth, Dettenrieder), 12: 25.80; Chrysler high jump (BP), 5-7; Pole vault Dylong (BP), 11-0; Chrysler Long Jump (BP), 19-2 1/2; Triple jump Tyler (BP), 37-1 1/2; Parry Shot Put (BP), 31-9 1/2; Discus Zara (BP), 81-4. SUBURBAN SHOWCASE

(Friday)

110HH Boham (IC), 15.39; 100 Seabury (IC), 11:30 a.m .; 200 Seabury (IC), 22.66; 1,600 Bush (Sara), 4:25.51; 400 Warner (IC), 50.50; 400H Colindres (Shen), 59.87; 3000 steeplechase Pavelec (Shak), 10: 20.66; 3,200 Fulgieri (BH), 9: 48.47; 3,200 Saratoga Relays (Tooker, Donnelly, Shaffe, Bush), 8: 18.77; 400 Columbia Relays (Wheeler, Cozzy, Matthews, Adadjo), 45.90; Wheeler triple jump (Colu), 41 1/2; Discus Dochet (Shen), 159-4; Shot put Ormsby (Shen), 52-2 1/4; High jump Licata (Shen), 5-3; Pole vault Levasalmi (Beth), 14-0; Long jump Wheeler (Colu), 19-8. TRACK AND FIELD OF GIRLS

OUT OF LEAGUE

FONDA-FULTONVILLE 95, BROADALBIN-PERTH 46

100 Sandel (FF), 13.60; 200 Sandel (FF), 29.20; 400 Anderson (FF), 66.10; 800 Young (FF), 2: 50.60; 1,500 clear (FF), 5:31.60; 3000 Clear (FF), 12:07.20; 100HH Tyler (BP), 18.20; 400H Sandel (FF), 72.80; 1,600 Fonda-Fultonville sprint medley relay (Sandel, Petersen, Schwartz, Anderson), 5: 03.70; Fonda-Fultonville medley relay distance (Charboneau, Cusack, Young, Clear), 14: 46.90; High jump Anderson (FF), 4-5; Pole vault Tyler (BP), 9-0; Long jump Tyler (BP), 13-9; Triple Hotaling Jump (FF), 27 1/4; Shot put Smith (BP), 21-7; Discus Smith (BP), 75-2. SUBURBAN SHOWCASE

(Friday)

100HH Hickey (Guild), 15.94; 100 West (Nisk), 13.17; 200 Wise (N), 25.81; 1,500 Griffin (Shak), 4:43.86; 400 Matthews (Nisk), 59.81; 400H Scanlan (Guild), 68.41; 2000 steeplechase 3 Brunell (Shen), 7: 34.30; 3000 Barsalow (AP), 11:01.87; 3,200 Bethlehem Relays (Davis, Grossman, Bolke, OMeara), 9: 57.80; 400 Niskayuna Relays (Joefield, Wise, Matthews, West), 50.95; 1,600 Guilderland Relays (Wojck, Vellekoop, Barnhart, Scanlan), 4: 16.01; 800 Griffin (Shak), 2: 19.33; Triple jump Soka (Beth), 33-11; Discus Dochat (Shen), 109-10; Sauders (Beth) shot put, 34-4 1/2; High jump Donnelly (Guild), 5-0; Pole vault Cacchione (Shen), 11-0; Long jump DeMura (Shen), 16-5 1/2. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: High school sports, Sports







