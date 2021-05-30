The value of 10 Chinese tech majors has fallen by more than $ 800 billion since February

SHANGHAI – Once popular Chinese tech companies are losing their luster as their stock prices have fallen in recent months as investors have grown nervous over government crackdowns on the industry.

The combined market capitalization of 10 leading IT and tech companies, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, has fallen by more than $ 800 billion, or nearly 30%, from its peak in February.

The Scientific and Technological Innovation Council, better known as the STAR council and home to some of China’s most important technology companies, is now in a low range.

Tencent, which operates the WeChat messaging app, is one of those companies that has undergone this fortuitous turn. Tencent stock on Tuesday closed at 585.5 Hong Kong dollars, down more than 20% from a record high in February.

Tencent announced last Thursday that it recorded a net profit of 47.7 billion yuan ($ 7.44 billion) between January and March, up 65% from the previous year. This was unlike Alibaba, which suffered a net loss over the same period, due to a huge antitrust fine imposed on it. Still, Tencent’s shares remain weak as the government tightens its grip on the company.

Earlier in May, Tencent was ordered to stop illegally collecting personal information from users of its apps. Alibaba and its financial arm Ant Group also came under scrutiny by the government, leading to a high-profile suspension of the latter’s listing plans in November.

In addition, Tencent, e-commerce company JD.com, food delivery platform Meituan and 10 other online platform companies were summoned by the central bank in late April and instructed to accept full supervision of financial regulators.

Shares of JD, online retailer Pinduoduo and Meituan, which counts Tencent as a major shareholder, fell sharply along with those of other tech companies. Alibaba and Tencent have repeatedly invested in promising startups and their growth has raised the market values ​​of the two giants.

Investment banks say Tencent and other stocks are now undervalued, but regulatory risk is limiting any increase, GuoDu Securities said, echoing a widely held view.

Market caps of Hong Kong-listed Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, JD and short video app operator Kuaishou have fallen 20% to 40% since February 17. ), down just over HK $ 5.1 trillion.

As the combined market capitalization of Pinduoduo, search giant Baidu, financial services platform Lufax, video streaming site Bilibili, and US-listed gaming platform NetEase declined. Of about $ 150 billion over the same period, the 10 companies saw their values ​​totaling $ 801 billion.

In contrast, shares of Apple and other US IT giants are trading firmly.

Yet China’s reach is still being felt at US welfare service provider Waterdrop, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, is now trading at the $ 7 per share level, against its price. initial public offering of 12 dollars. Tencent owns a 20% stake in Waterdrop.

Lufax is also listed below its IPO price. As its core business, Lufax, like Ant Group, forwards loan requests to banks and receives commissions. But financial regulators are urging Lufax to scale back the service, citing increased financial risks. The company is considering increasing its own loans, which has raised concerns among investors about delinquencies and interest rate risks.

In such a context, ByteDance, owner of short video sensation TikTok, said in April that it froze a plan to list some of its businesses. The company made the decision after factoring in regulatory risks and a decline in the estimated value of its shares, many analysts said.

Foreign investors are turning to yuan-denominated bonds with higher yields than those of developed countries, pumping more than 3.6 trillion yuan into these assets at the end of April, up nearly 60% from the previous year. ‘last year. Most of these bonds are considered government bonds and those issued by government banks.