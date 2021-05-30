Americans insist on unshakeable burden of student loan payments | American student debt

Michelle Kajikawa of Portland and her husband currently owe over $ 150,000 in student loans for her law and social work and education degrees, obtained between 1995 and 2003. She is an elementary school teacher and her husband works as a public advocate , while looking after two children.

The yoke of student debt has completely overshadowed all aspects of our finances, Kajikawa said. We have always lived paycheck after paycheck, even as our salaries were rising.

The couple relied on the family’s help to buy a home as their debt-to-income ratio prevented them from qualifying for a mortgage. Their credit suffers regularly when hit with unforeseen bills, mostly for medical care. Now the couple are starting to worry about putting their two children through college while wondering how they will be able to afford to retire, especially when their federal student loan payments have to start coming back after the hiatus. Covid-19 on the Federal Student Loan. Payments expired September 30.

There is a psychological cost to this unwavering burden. We have to force our own children to go to college and eventually our own retirement, all with the burden of $ 1,500 to $ 2,000 a month, seemingly forever. We internalize a sense of failure, even though we have accomplished a lot, personally and professionally, Kajikawa added. I dread the moment when we will start paying again.

Student loan borrowers wait for relief from Biden administration in the middle calls to write off $ 50,000 in federal debt on student loans from Democratic members of Congress, although Biden only expressed support for $ 10,000 in student debt cancellation.

His administration too omitted Cancellation of student debt from the annual White House budget pending a report from the United States Department of Justice and the United States Department of Education examining Bidens’ legal authority to cancel student loans through executive action.

For many Americans affected by student debt, Biden’s lack of immediate action has been a blow, especially as payments on these loans are set to start again for many people.

This is a lending system that has failed catastrophically at this point, by any rational measure you can find, said Alan Collinge, founder and organizer of Student Loan Justice, who circulated a petition with over a million signatures calling on Biden to cancel all federal student loans and grant bankruptcy rights for private student loans.

It is a loan system that has failed catastrophically at this point, by any rational measure you can find Alan collinge

This pandemic is the nail in the coffin, Collinge added. Almost no one has paid off their loans in the past year and every time the repayment suspension is lifted, if you think a lot of people are going to take over, you are wrong. It won’t happen that people have gotten used to seeing the extra money in their bank account at the end of each month and that’s it.

During the pandemic, student loan balances continued to increase despite a suspension of federal loan payments. In the first quarter of 2021, student loan balances in the United States increases from $ 29 billion to $ 1.73 billion. About 43.2 million Americans owe an average of $ 39,351 each in student debt.

Kim Schmitt of Easthampton, Massachusetts, originally owed $ 12,000 in student loans after attending three years of school, but defaulted because she could not afford the repayment amount.

When I was in default, student loans started receiving my tax refunds, even though I had children, and received food stamps and public health insurance, Schmitt said. Over the years they’ve taken about $ 50,000 in tax refunds, but my balance only increased because of fees and interest.

She was eventually able to get into an income-based repayment plan and loan forgiveness program because she works as an educator for elementary school students with autism. The high costs deterred her from completing her bachelor’s degree and getting a master’s degree so that she could earn more money in her field. Schmitt still owes $ 31,000 in student debt while looking after two children as a single mother since her husband died of cancer.

I owe too many student loans to qualify for more and the cost of a year of class is astronomical, so I’m kind of stuck here, Schmitt added.

First generation students are twice as likely to report a delay on student loan payments. 3.3 million student loan borrowers under the age of 40 are behind on student loan payments. Student debt has a disproportionate impact on black women and students: 58% of all student debt belongs to women while 30% of black student borrowers default within the first 12 years of repayment.

Black college graduates duty an average of $ 25,000 more in student loans than white college graduates. About 20 years after taking out student loans, the median black borrower owes 95% of its debt, while the median white borrower has paid off 94% of his debt.

Stephen Jansen of Milwaukee graduated with over $ 100,000 in undergraduate and graduate student debt in 2016, and struggled to find work in his field of public administration. When he was able to find a job, the University of Wisconsin would not let go his transcripts required for employment on student debt.

If a student is able to repay their loans, they will need to have a job. So why would you refuse transcripts to prevent them from getting a job? Jansen said.

He wrote a letter to his university and the board requesting the transcripts, insisting the policy should be changed and outlining the data on the disproportionate burden of student debt on black college graduates like him. , in vain until the university publishes the transcript. after being contacted by the office of Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwins. He said the delay in resolving the issue cost him employment opportunities.

Jensen is now concerned that once the pause on federal student loan payments is lifted, the impact on Americans who are grappling with accumulated debt due to the coronavirus pandemic will be severe.

You have people who are burdened with debt because of the pandemic. Would now be doubled by the authorization of student loans, he added.

As student debt has more than doubled over the past decade, public investment in higher education has declined despite increasing college tuition. State investment per student higher education in the United States fell by more than $ 2,000 between 1987 and 2018, with inflation factored in, despite the average tuition fee at four-year public institutions an increase of 213% during the same period.

I have $ 160,000 and counting, and I can’t pay it, said Patrick Casale, a clinical mental health therapist in Asheville, NC. His monthly payments stand at $ 2,900, and has relied on a request for a temporary income-based reduction, while worrying if his requests are not approved his salary will be garnished. If the income reduction plan runs out, I don’t see any other alternative. The thought of leaving the country has certainly crossed my mind on several occasions.

Heather Taylor moved with her husband from Oregon to France, where they both work as teachers, and does not see returning to the United States as a viable option in part due to the high costs of her student loans.

Since I live overseas, my income-tested student loan repayments will stay at zero unless I earn more than $ 100,000 per year, which is highly unlikely as a teacher. However, my student loans of $ 70,000 will continue to increase. This means that I can afford to live as long as I stay here, but that I will never be able to afford to live in the United States again, Taylor said.

These loans aim to keep people in poverty.