



U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. There will be trading on Monday in futures markets – including stocks, oil and gold – until 1 p.m. ET. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The bond market will be closed on Monday, so there will be no trading on US Treasuries. There will be trading in the currency market, but at a lower volume. There will be trading on Monday in world markets. BITCOIN WILL NOT MOVE STOCKS, EXCHANGE: NYSE CHAIR CUNNINGHAM The Parisian and German markets will be open on Monday but the London Stock Exchange will be closed for a public holiday. Exchanges will also take place in Asia: China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong will be active. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % I: DJI MEDIUM DOW JONES 34529.45 +64.81 + 0.19% SP500 S&P 500 4204.11 +3.23 + 0.08% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13748,738578 +12.46 + 0.09% U.S. stock markets closed last week, flirting with record highs on Friday as President Biden unveiled his $ 6 trillion budget proposal and investors scrutinized economic data and income reports. STOCKS RALLY DESPITE UPTICK INFLATION, BIDEN’S $ 6T BUDGET The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.08% and 0.09% respectively. The Dow and S&P 500 finished within 0.7% of their respective all-time highs. The Nasdaq was 2.8% off its own record high. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The major averages posted weekly gains at the end of May with the Dow Jones rising 1.9%, the S&P 500 0.6%, while the Nasdaq slipped 1.5%, the first month of decline since October.

