Nearly 600,000 tonnes of raw materials traded at the IME in one week





TEHRAN – Almost 600,000 tonnes of commodities worth over $ 365 million were traded at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). As reported by the IME’s Department of Public Relations and International Affairs, the exchange traded 254,266 tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 174 million on its mining and industrial floor last week. IME customers bought on this floor, 169,756 tonnes of steel, 4,660 tonnes of copper, 3,240 tonnes of aluminum, 120 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 30 tonnes of precious metal concentrate, 45,000 tonnes of concentrate and granules of iron ore, 21,460 tonnes of zinc dust and 10,000 tonnes of sponge iron (DRI). The next floor was petroleum and petrochemicals, on which the exchange saw 342,779 tonnes of raw materials trade valued at more than $ 191 million. Products sold here included 116,500 tonnes of vacuum base, 64,929 tonnes of bitumen, 82,154 tonnes of polymer products, 39,356 tonnes of chemicals, 39,500 tonnes of cut lubricant, 2,156 tonnes of base oil and 1 890 tons of sulfur. In addition, the IME received 682 tonnes of raw materials on its secondary market. As previously reported, the value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange increased 16% in the last Iranian calendar month (ended May 21). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, 2.925 million tonnes of raw materials valued at $ 1.828 billion were traded on the stock exchange in the previous month, also indicating a 6% increase in terms of weight. The IME has witnessed transactions of 1.464 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 1.044 billion on its mining and industrial floor. On this floor, the stock exchange traded 1.189 million tons of steel, 12,780 tons of copper, 480 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 48 tons of precious metal concentrate, 11,690 tons of aluminum, 239,000 tons of iron ore, 1000 tons of zinc, 400 tons of coke. , 10,000 tons of sponge iron and 250 tons of lead. The other trading floor of the exchange was the petroleum and petrochemicals on domestic and export networks, whose customers purchased more than 1.449 million tonnes of products valued at nearly $ 770 million. The products exchanged on this floor were 412,630 tons of bitumen, 238,686 tons of polymer products, 155,372 tons of chemicals, 12,238 tons of petroleum, 490,300 tons of vacuum bottom, 4,450 tons of sulfur, 350 tons of ‘argon, 150 tonnes of insulation and 132,500 tonnes. lubricant cutting. In addition, the IME saw the trade of 11,505 tonnes of raw materials in its secondary market during this month. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (around $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records were reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the mentioned markets, at different stages, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

