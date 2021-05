LaFleche among finalists for Canadian Association of Journalists awards on Saturday

Extensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Niagara earned St. Catharines Standard reporter Grant LaFleche a nomination for an award from the Canadian Association of Journalists on Saturday night. The 2020 awards ceremony, which took place virtually on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized works published and broadcast from across the country. LaFleche was a finalist in the Community Writings category for her work investigating the impact of the pandemic on local life in Niagara. The highest honor went to Tori Marlan of Capital Daily – Victoria who won the category for a behind-the-scenes look at how ignored warnings at a correctional facility allowed a killer to escape. Other nominees in the category were Clara Pasieka of the Telegraph-Journal in New Brunswick, Drew Brown of The Independent in Newfoundland and Labrador and Tori Marlan with a second nomination. The CAJ received 410 nominations for its annual awards program and narrowed them down to 79 finalists in 17 categories. This was LaFleche’s third nomination for a CAJ award in three years. He won the Community Media category in 2018 for his All the Chair’s Men investigative series on the tainted hiring process of the former General Manager of the Niagara Region. His nomination for 2020 was for his work on creating a Niagara-specific database on COVID-19 and using the data to examine the impact of the virus on the community. He also looked into the policy of pandemic disinformation and examined how the virus was affecting the national food supply. LaFleche won an Ontario Newspaper award earlier this year for his reporting in the new COVID-19 Opinion / Analysis category. The CAJ is an independent, non-profit organization run by and for journalists. Besides the Capital Daily in Victoria, the other winners on Saturday night were from CTV’s W5, Montreal Gazette, TSN, APTN Investigates, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, The Globe and Mail, Ricochet / The Eastern Door, The Narwhal, CBC News Nova Scotia, Radio-Canada , CBC News The Fifth Estate, CBC News Saskatchewan, Vice News, BESIDE media, Mount Royal University / Calgary Journal. The Charles Bury Prize for those who have made a significant contribution to Canadian journalism was awarded to Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie for their pioneering work and education in data journalism in Canada. The McGillivray Prize for Investigative Journalism went to Tom Cardoso of The Globe and Mail. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos