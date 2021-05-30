Bitcoin for the masses? Washington policymakers don’t buy it

But lobbyists face an uphill battle that has become even more difficult after dramatic price swings in recent days, with Bitcoin falling nearly 40% since early May. The risks to investors build on broader concerns about whether cryptocurrency fuels money laundering, helps tax evaders, and could threaten the safety of financial markets themselves if widely adopted.

“Our country needs to learn more about how to handle cryptocurrency before any regulations are put in place,” Banking Committee Member Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Said in an interview. “The wild swings in crypto prices sound an alarm that every regulator is hearing.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 1, 2021, to unveil an ultra-millionaire tax bill. | AP Photo / Susan Walsh

The debate over Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, will be an important indicator of how prepared Washington is to let digital currency markets thrive amid growing questions about whether crypto serves value for money. society or is simply a speculative fad that involves real risks. for investors.

Bitcoin is the largest of the virtual assets, which, unlike the dollar, are distributed outside of government control and often operate on a decentralized basis. The current proposals for Bitcoin ETFs would allow more investors to gain exposure to digital currency without having to buy it directly.

The funds would essentially replicate the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Investors could buy shares of the funds and avoid the need for so-called digital wallets to hold digital currency. The complications of managing and trading virtual assets would be left to the fund managers.

The SEC has long taken a skeptical view of funds, going as far as rejecting the previous proposals of the Winklevoss twins Facebook’s fame due to fears that the agency could not guarantee guarantees against fraud and manipulation.

In addition to pending fund proposals backed by Fidelity and Scaramuccis SkyBridge, One River Digital Asset Management is advised by former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton as he offers a carbon neutral Bitcoin ETF. Clayton ran the agency during the Trump era and did not approve any of the cryptocurrency fund proposals during his tenure. During his tenure, Clayton highlighted concerns that the cryptocurrency markets fraud and manipulation and said that regulators had a multitude of problems to solve before authorizing ETFs.

The SEC, which is responsible for authorizing the launch of the funds, does not appear to be in a rush to expand access to Bitcoin investments. The agency’s new president, Gary Gensler, has emerged in recent weeks as a clear crypto-skeptic. This surprised some advocates who were hoping to be more receptive to Bitcoin after teaching and researching digital finance at MIT.

Gensler has signaled fundamental concerns about the underlying cryptocurrency market operations that ETFs want to track. He says the exchanges that make it easier to buy and sell digital currency are not properly regulated and market data is lacking.

Overall, this has led to significantly less investor protection than in our traditional stock markets, and proportionately greater opportunities for fraud and manipulation, Gensler said in testimony in the House on Wednesday.

Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in the Financial District on March 23, 2021. | Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Despite the industry’s growing enthusiasm, Wall Street is also divided over the future of cryptocurrency. Some executives reject the idea of ​​expanding access even as their businesses try to meet customer demand.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in House testimony Thursday that his company, the nation’s largest bank, was discussing how to make it available in a secure manner. But Dimon’s personal advice? Get away from it.

That’s not to say customers don’t want it, Dimon said. It comes down to how you should run a business. I don’t smoke marijuana, but if you make it nationally legal, I won’t stop our people from banking it.

One of Genslers’ colleagues urges him to act. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, a Republican on the agency’s five-member board, said Genslers’ recent warnings reflected the SEC’s overly conservative approach to crypto. She said the agency should move forward with approving crypto funds based on their merits.

Six applications are underway with the SEC to list cryptocurrency ETFs on exchanges managed by the New York Stock Exchange and Cboe Global Markets. Wall Street titans line up to provide services to funds, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street.

Securities and Exchange Commission candidate Hester Maria Peirce testifies at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 15, 2016. | Photo AP / Evan Vucci

With the growing market and increased interest, the stakes are high as people compete to be the first to be approved, ”said Peirce.

By not bringing digital currency into the regulatory mainstream, Peirce and industry players say the SEC is keeping crypto activity outside the purview of government watchdogs.

What it does is it keeps the wild Old West going, said Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the United States Chamber of Commerce, Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.

Jan van Eck, CEO of $ 71 billion asset manager VanEck, said those who oppose Bitcoin ETFs like the one his company is proposing “are effectively forcing investors to adopt inferior fund structures and less venues. regulated “.

Critics for moving forward with the funds say the SEC must first address the underlying risks in the cryptocurrency market.

Regulatory concerns about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency markets go far beyond ETF issues, ”said Joseph Cisewski, senior derivatives consultant and special advisor to the Wall Street Better Markets reform group. how risks increase and evolve when they are allowed to develop in the cracks of our regulatory system. “.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including strong Bitcoin advocates, are unconvinced or on the fence, indicating that the SEC will face political pressure to continue to slow the problem down.

Businesses need to show their contribution to our economy and, in that sense, they really haven’t done well, Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in an interview.

“I would caution the commission against prioritizing the review of cryptocurrency ETFs over meeting legal guidelines from Congress,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Who heads SEC oversight in the House and want the agency to end the languishing rules. the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.

Republican lawmakers who champion free markets and digital currency have said in interviews that they too are taking the time to study the issue before supporting the efforts.

I’m not sure yet exactly what we should be doing, said Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Who launched the Senate’s bipartisan Financial Innovation Caucus in May to encourage policy development in the area. cryptography and other financial technologies.

Senator Thom Tillis (RN.C.), who along with Lummis sits on the Senate Banking Committee, expressed concern about the accuracy of the underlying benchmark prices of the funds, as crypto trading occurs on sites that are not regulated by the SEC.

Tillis said requests for the funds need to be considered, primarily from a consumer protection perspective.

We need to understand how we handle this, said Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Banking Committee Member. Otherwise, a lot of people will lose a lot of money. “