Mine near Las Vegas produces much of the world’s rare earths

Longtime gold and copper miner Robby Ruesch towers above a massive open pit mine, owned by Las Vegas-based MP Materials and considered the world’s second-largest producer of rare earth minerals.

“I wanted to be a part of something different and something very unique to the United States,” said Ruesch, director of mining and ore delivery at MP Materials.

This is a sentiment that will likely be shared by the more than 200 new workers MP Materials expects to hire over the next year. The hiring is part of a larger plan to invest $ 200 million in upgrading the mine, known as Mountain Pass Mine, located 15 miles west of Primm in the Mojave Desert in California.

At its peak until the 1990s, the 2,200-acre mine made the United States a dominant producer of rare earths, but a series of headwinds such as Chinese competition and bankruptcy left it with an uncertain future until what MP Materials acquires the mine in July. 2017.

The company plans to establish the complete rare earth supply chain at the mine in less than four years, and its vision has joined a national conversation on restoring rare earth production in the United States.

Rare earth metals have a variety of uses, the most important of which are magnets, used in electric vehicles and wind turbine generators, said Simon Jowitt, UNLV assistant professor of economic geology.

“The Chinese dominate the supply of rare earths and if they decide to deactivate this cap, where are we going to get our rare earths?” Jowitt asked. “If you have at Mountain Pass this supply which does not need to be exported to China, but which could go directly to manufacturing, that would quickly improve the security of supply… because the rare earths are used at military purposes. So, I think the Defense Ministry is a little concerned about the cutoff in supply from China. “

Take control

Rare earths, a group of 17 minerals, are used in everything from missile defense systems to electric cars, televisions and lighting.

A January report from the US Geological Survey noted that rare earth minerals are “relatively abundant” on Earth, but exploitable concentrations are less common.

Jowitt said that from 1964 to the late 1990s, the United States was the world’s largest producer of rare earths, thanks to Mountain Pass Mine, but China quickly found its way into the market. The country processes nearly 90% of the world’s rare earth minerals, according to research firm Adamas Intelligence.

The United States imported 80% of its rare earths from China between 2016 and 2019, according to the USGS.

The assumption that China will maintain its lead as a rare earth supplier is something MP Materials CEO James Litinsky is keen to change.

“Our mission is to restore the entire rare earth supply chain here in the United States so that Tesla, GM and Apples around the world have the choice of an American supplier. Right now, their choices are mainly a Chinese supplier, a Chinese supplier (and another) Chinese, ”he said.

Litinsky is the founder of Chicago-based hedge fund JHL Capital Group, which won the bid to buy the mine in its bankruptcy auction in 2017 for $ 20.5 million. JHL Capital joined forces with New York-based investment firm QVT Financial LP in the transaction as well as Chinese mining firm Shenghe Resources Holding Co., which held a minority, non-voting stake.

Mining production began in 1952 but work stopped from 2002 to 2011, according to the USGS. The following year, Colorado-based Molycorp began operating the mine, planning to produce 19,000 metric tonnes of rare earth oxides, but the company found itself bankrupt in 2015 with approximately $ 1.7 billion.

Molycorp had suspended operations with eight employees at the site until the current owners acquired the mine, during its bankruptcy auction.

The mine now employs 300 workers and produced more than 38,000 metric tonnes of rare earth oxides in 2020, which MP Materials estimates to be around 15% of global rare earth element production.

Underpin

MP Materials is headquartered in Las Vegas, near McCarran International Airport, close to the mine and its workforce of mostly Nevadans. The company spent three years restarting the site and adding employees. Its total workforce is 350 people, including 300 mine employees.

It was also made public through a merger with blank check company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. in November, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The IPO and the March issue of a green convertible note raised more than $ 1.2 billion for the firm.

Michael Rosenthal, COO of MP Materials, said he has already started the second stage of his three-stage business plan.

He said the company is adding new employees almost every week, efforts that will help meet its goal of at least 200 full-time workers and around 1,000 construction jobs for its plan to establish refining capacities. The third step would be to make magnets by 2025, even if it plans to reach the goal sooner.

MP Materials is currently sending its rare earth concentrate to its distribution partner, Shenghe, which refines the separated rare earth oxides and turns them into magnets.

Rosenthal said that no other facility currently exists outside of China that can separate the rare earths mined at Mountain Pass.

“If we want to make this product valuable by doing the separation, we have to either wait (and) start it here or ship it to China where they do the separation,” he said. “So we called on our Chinese distributor to help us distribute our product, which allows us to reinvest in growth here.”

David and Goliath

China’s dominance in the rare earth industry is largely down to having the infrastructure to refine the minerals and then turn them into a commodity bought by companies like Tesla and Apple.

Its control of supply can also influence the price of rare earths if China decides to cut or flood the market – one of the many reasons that led Molycorp, former owner of the Mountain Pass mine, to file the chapter. 11.

“A large majority of the world’s supply of rare earths comes from China, which has in the past restricted access, causing sharp price increases and changing export tariffs which have impacted costs and availability. “, According to a court file from Molycorp in 2016.

Although MP Materials also has ambitious plans, Litinsky said it was in a better position than its predecessor who made several operational mistakes.

“We’re a very young company, but we’ve been able to accomplish so much,” he said. “We were able to go from eight people to 350 people and achieve profitability – facing the Chinese industry is extremely difficult. We’re just getting started. “

MP Materials, with an estimated market capitalization of $ 4.8 billion, reported first quarter revenue of $ 60 million, up 189% year-over-year. Net income also jumped more than 700% to $ 16.1 million for the quarter.

It also received another federal grant from the Department of Energy this month of $ 3 million. The company was one of the few companies to win grants from the Department of Defense last year.

National interest in rare earth materials gained ground under President Donald Trump, with the Pentagon offering grants to companies such as MP Materials to expand their production and processing capabilities.

President Joe Biden took over when he signed an executive order in February to review four sectors of the country’s supply chain, including rare earths, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and large batteries. capacity.

Litinsky said the broader shift to electrification and a green economy would support its business, but federal support for building a U.S.-based supply chain was helping it.

“It’s a non-partisan issue – everyone wants that supply chain capability here and we’re years ahead of anyone and we’ve shown that we can be profitable,” he said. “The fact that a Nevada company is leading the way… is cool.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at [email protected] or 702-383-0340. To pursue @SubrinaH on Twitter.