3 stocks of explosives to buy now

Although the year is less than half of the past year, growth-oriented investors have already experienced high market volatility in 2021. The tech sector in particular has seen a substantial decline in recent months, but the upside is that many influential and fast-growing companies in the space are now valued more attractively and could be prepared for continued rebounds and rallies.

To help readers identify stocks with high return potential, we assembled a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a company that they believe is on track to deliver results. overwhelming in the market. Read on to see why they think these three stocks could take your portfolio to the next level.

The Trade Desk

Keith Noonan (the trade office): The effectiveness of targeted digital advertising has fueled the rise of tech giants, particularly Alphabet and Facebook, but it also spawned smaller players who have seen even more explosive gains in recent years.The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a data-driven advertising platform that allows marketers to easily improve their ad targeting and boost campaign effectiveness, and it has become one of the fastest growing players in the industry. global advertising space.

The Trade Desk’s share price has skyrocketed more than 1,800% since the market closed on the day it went public in September 2016. However, the stock has fallen significantly after hitting an all-time high over early this year, and risk-tolerant investors looking to profit from the long-term growth of digital advertising space should take this into account.

So why has this rapidly growing category leader seen its valuation sink? Investors have generally become more cautious of growth-dependent technology stocks, as the market preference has shifted towards value-driven stocks that could benefit from reopening economies in territories where related pressures coronaviruses have subsided. Concerns that a change in the way Alphabet’s Chrome browser and market-leading Google search and advertising platform track user data could negatively impact The Trade Desk have also weighed on the course of action of the programmatic advertising specialist.

There is certainly some uncertainty on the horizon, but it looks like there is an opportunity for long-term investors to position themselves in a promising company at a discount. With the Trade Desk showing a market cap of around $ 28 billion and trading 40% lower from its 52-week high, the stock could be on the verge of a major rebound.

Redfin

Joe tenebruso (Redfin): Among all the companies that I am, few have such significant growth opportunities as Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). The tech-driven real estate company is disrupting the brokerage industry in the US at $ 100 billion. And despite years of scorching growth, many gains await investors who buy stocks today.

Redfin saves its customers a lot of money. By charging fees as low as 1% of a home’s value, compared to the standard 3% agent commission, Redfin cuts home selling costs by thousands of dollars. For example, on a $ 300,000 house, the savings could be $ 6,000.

Redfin’s low fees and focus on technology – such as exhibitions and virtual home closings – help it quickly gain market share. It now accounts for over 1.1% of all existing home sales in the United States by value, up from 0.4% in 2015. And thanks to its low cost structure and technological advantages over its lesser competitors forward-thinking investors can expect this figure to hold steady. to climb steadily in the years to come.

Redfin is also a leader in the fast growing iBuying market. More and more sellers are enjoying the convenience of quickly selling their home directly to Redfin. Combined with its mortgage and securities services, these companies help expand Redfin’s already huge growth potential – and provide investors with more ways to earn.

Coinbase

Jamal Carnette: Although early on, it’s probably not the public debut Coinbaseof (NASDAQ: PIECE) management envisaged. In its first direct post-listing results report, the cryptocurrency exchange increased revenue by 844% from the period of the previous year, from $ 190.6 million to $ 1.8 billion dollars, with net profit up 2300% to $ 772 million as the price of cryptocurrencies exploded.

Despite the performance, Coinbase shares are trading below their benchmark price of $ 250. The reason for this is the recent pullback in the crypto markets. Coinbase benefits from higher crypto prices because it increases engagement and new accounts, but also because the company uses variable prices as a percentage of transaction, which means the company sees more revenue per transaction when prices of crypto are higher.

The natural argument, as my colleague Timothy Green argues, is that “the crypto crash is a disaster for Coinbase”. While directionally specific, I think the impacts are not as severe as Green predicts. Think less of a “disaster” and more of a “manageable headwind”.

On the one hand, Coinbase is an exchange and (like exchanges) benefits from movement in both directions. The critical element here is volatility; the more, the better. While higher crypto prices lead to higher commissions per trade, sales increase trades and new accounts seek to ‘buy down’.

For example, the recent crypto sell-off led to an increase in traffic that temporarily crushed the Coinbase website. It wasn’t the best time in the business, but it shows engagement is at its peak.

Perhaps a greater risk is Coinbase’s current valuation. Currently, stocks are trading for nearly 17 times the sales compared to traditional brokerage houses like Interactive brokers and Charles Schwab which are trading at 12 and 8 times sales respectively, as analysts expect Coinbase to report a 400% revenue increase this year.

Granted, that’s a high bar and a crypto sell-off followed by a low-volatility environment could cause a deceleration from Q1 results, but it’s unlikely that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum will sell for a year and then become a low volatility asset like utility stocks. Coinbase is not for the faint of heart, but for long-term investors with a high tolerance for risk, the stock is certainly worth a second look.