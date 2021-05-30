The Central Bank of Sweden invites financial market participants for the second phase of the E-krona pilot – finance bitcoin news

Tags in this story
banks, CBDC, Central bank, companies, digital currency, e-krona, Handelsbanken, infrastructure, krone, partners, pilot, plan, project, review, Riksbank, Sweden, Swedish, Swedish krona, Tietoevry
Sveriges Riksbank, the central bank of Sweden, will take the next step of its e-krona project with the help of two organizations in the financial sector. This decision marks a transition from initial internal testing with mock participants to cooperation with real external partners.
The main task during the new pilot phase will be to test “the technical solution for e-krona” with the participation of real market entities. To do this, Riksbank invited Handelsbanken, one of the country’s leading banking institutions, and Tietoevry, a digital software and services company. In one ad released on Friday, the regulator noted:
The involvement of external actors as participants in the test environment will allow Riksbank to assess the integration between the participants’ existing systems and the technical platform for the e-krona pilot.
One of the elements that will be tested is the integration of the payment flows developed during the first year of the pilot with the internal systems of the new participants, explained Riksbank. The partners will simulate how banks could interact with the e-krona infrastructure, Tietoevry explained in a separate press release, adding:
Tietoevry will develop and test the interchangeability process between trade currency and e-kronor and analyze how this can be done safely and efficiently.
The Finland-based company also noted its “unique position in the Nordic financial ecosystem” thanks to a large customer base made up of banks and payment providers. Over 70% of all Nordic bank transfers go through its payment systems and fintech enables major mobile payment providers in Sweden, Norway and Finland.
“Our role in the Swedish payment infrastructure is well established and Tietoevry is a natural partner in exploring how to integrate a digital currency into the existing banking infrastructure,” said Christian Segersven, Head of Financial Services Solutions and Software Development . “We look forward to supporting this journey towards an inclusive digital currency that will open up to innovative and secure services,” he added.
Svenska Handelsbanken, the other partner to get involved in the second stage of the e-krona pilot project, is one of the largest banks in Sweden, with more than 400 branches across the country. Founded in 1871, it is also the oldest company listed on the Swedish stock exchange. Over the past two decades, Handelsbanken has expanded its activities to other countries in the region as well as to the Netherlands and the UK, where it has more than 200 branches.
Sweden’s plan to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) dates back to a few years ago. Towards the end of 2020, the Stockholm government began exploring the feasibility of digitizing the national fiat, the Swedish krona. Arguably, the Scandinavian country has already built the most cashless society in the world. The review is expected to be completed within two years of launch.
Last month, Riksbank announced the completion of the first phase of the study and released a report highlighting the continued decline in cash use in the country. The Swedish central bank stressed the need to continue the project and facilitate the participation of market players who are expected to participate in the tests now and join the e-krona network in the future.
What do you think of Riksbank’s plan to digitize the Swedish krona? Let us know in the comments section below.
Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Warning: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or business. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]