TEDPIX climbs 17,000 points on Sunday





TEHERAN-TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 17,377 points to 1.156 million on Sunday. More than 7.503 billion securities worth 58.632 billion rials (about $ 1.396 billion) were traded on Sunday on the TSE. The first market index gained 15,954 points and the second market index rose 24,061 points. TEDPIX has lost 45,000 points, or 4%, in the past Iranian calendar week. The index closed at 1.109 million points on Wednesday (last working day of the week). Over the past week, the Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Tehran Oil Refining Company indices were the top indices. more followed. Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian Parliaments’ Economic Committee, recently said that the stock market will follow a positive trend during the current Iranian calendar year (which began on March 21). [This year] the earnings of major industries and companies influencing the capital market have been assessed positively, which is why the market will follow a positive trend this year, said Pour-Ebrahimi. Meanwhile, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said predictability in the economy was a prerequisite for market stability, adding that the central bank welcomed the prosperity of the capital market. The stability of all markets on each other is of the utmost importance for the central bank, therefore, the bank supports the stability of the capital market, Abdolnasser Hemmati said in a meeting with representatives of the capital market. capital. He pointed out that the Central Bank’s approach is to support the capital market, stating: One of my personal economic beliefs is that our problem in economics is the underdevelopment of the financial markets and the capital market in particular. . According to Hemmati, inflation expectations affect banks’ interest rates and hence the market, so it is hoped that lower inflation expectations will lead to lower inflation and lower interest rates. . “All markets are very sensitive to change and inflation expectations, and this is not limited to the capital market,” Hemmati said. The Iranian capital market has been going through turbulence in recent months and in this regard, the government and related entities have taken serious steps to stabilize the market. MOM

