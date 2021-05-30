American Airlines Joins Southwest To Stop Alcohol Sales





American Airlines has reportedly joined Southwest Airlines in halting onboard alcohol sales after a Southwest flight attendant was attacked mid-flight last week. The Dallas Morning News reportedthat American Airlines has told crew members it will not reintroduce alcohol sales until September 14, when the airlines mask term expires. Alcoholic beverage service, which was first suspended in March 2020 to reduce contact between passengers and flight attendants amid the coronavirus pandemic, was scheduled to restart on Tuesday. The airline cited a recent spike in worrying situations on board planes when announcing the decision to delay the sale of alcoholic beverages. Over the past week, we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on planes, American Airlines vice president of flight safety Brady Byrnes told crew members on Saturday. in a letter, according to the Dallas newspaper. Let’s be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews, he added. Byrnes recognized the influence that alcohol can have on the atypical behavior of customers on board. We also recognize that alcohol can contribute to atypical customer behavior on board, and we owe it to our crew not to potentially aggravate what can already be a new and stressful situation for our customers, he said. Southwest Airlines told employees in an internal memo on Friday that it was delaying the reintroduction of alcoholic beverage sales after a flight attendant attacked mid-flight. Service was scheduled to resume in June. “We are aware that this decision may be disappointing for some customers, but we believe it is the right decision at this time in the interests of the safety and comfort of all customers and crew on board,” told then a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines at The Hill. A flight attendant was seriously assaulted last week and lost two lost teeth after being struck by a passenger on board. Video obtained by CBS News shows the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was struck by a passenger after being asked to keep his seat belt fastened on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday. https://t.co/gQusevodYC pic.twitter.com/oOYvPdwCFj CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2021 This passenger has been permanently banned from traveling with the airline. In March, the Federal Aviation Administration extended its zero tolerance policy for bad behavior on flights, with officials reviewing hundreds of cases involving unruly passengers, a number of whom refused to wear masks amid the pandemic. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos