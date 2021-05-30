Giant Pension sold Intel, Tesla Stock. Purchased Covid-Vaccine Makers Moderna, Pfizer.

Text size





One of the largest pensions in the world recently made major changes in its investment portfolio.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its positions in chip giant



Intel



(ticker: INTC) and manufacturer of electric vehicles



You’re here



(TSLA) in the first quarter, while significantly increasing the stakes for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers



Modern



(ARNM) and



Pfizer



(PFE). The CPPIB, as the agency is called, disclosed the trades, among others, a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CPPIB, which managed $ 411 billion in assets as of March 31, declined to comment on stock transactions.

Office sold 2.3 million shares of Intel in the first quarter to reduce its investment to 452,880 shares.

The Intel stock climbed 28.5% in the first quarter, but since then it has slipped 10.8%. In comparison, the



S&P 500 Index



grew 5.8% in the first quarter and gained 5.8% in the second quarter so far.

Intels’s first quarter, reported in late April, crushed estimates, but stocks slipped on disappointing data center earnings. Some analysts are concerned about what they see as Intel’s bigger issues. For its part, Intel recently unveiled an investment in a payment company.

The Office sold 150,255 shares of Tesla at the end of March, with just 46,051 shares of the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla stock slipped 5.3% in the first quarter and so far in the second it has fallen 6.4%.

Tesla saw a decline in its top-choice status in Consumer Reports last week. He’s seen a headwind on public relations issues lately. Some are waiting for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to become a full bull on Bitcoin again.

CPPIBs Scaled Up Investments in Moderna and Pfizer as Pension Fund Chief Flies to UAE to get vaccinated against Covd-19. The Wall Street Journal reported at the end of February that the CEO of the Office, Mark Machin, had apparently moved bypass the Canadian queue for a dose. Cars resigned the day after the report; he made no comment and no laws were broken.

The repo bought an additional 541,970 Moderna shares to end the first quarter with 1.3 million shares, and more than doubled its investment in Pfizer to 13.8 million shares by purchasing an additional 7.7 million shares .

Moderna stock climbed 25.3% in the first quarter, while Pfizer stock slipped 1.6%; so far in the second quarter, they are up 41.3% and 6.9% respectively.

Moderna is currently seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine for adolescents. Pfizer has started a new trial for a booster dose. Both companies reported strong quarters at the start of the month.

Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Because of their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected]