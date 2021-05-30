Migdal Capital Markets becomes the first investment house to follow the new green index





On Sunday, Migdal Capital Markets became the first investment house to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s TA-125 Fossil Free index. The index, launched in December, is a green version of the veteran TA-125 index, with the same shares except those of companies involved in any stage of the production and marketing of fuels. fossils. It includes 107 companies with a market capitalization of 660 billion NIS ($ 203 billion) and a float value of 450 billion NIS ($ 138.5 billion). The list of “dirty” companies is determined by the Clean Money Forum Index Committee within the non-profit organization Life and Environment. Life and Environment is an umbrella organization for environmental groups in Israel. The Clean Money Forum joined the management of Migdal Capital Markets on Sunday to celebrate the launch of the ETF. The hope is that large institutional investors will begin to divert their money from fossil fuel companies to greener options. Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free From right to left: Orel Hizky, Vice President of Institutional Sales Office, Migdal Mutual Funds; Lior Kashrian, CEO of Migdal Mutual Funds; Yaniv Hirsch, Indices Marketing Manager in the TASEs Trading Department; Adv. Orly Aharoni, advisor for climate regulation and policy, chairman of the climate investment index committee at the Clean Money forum; Israel Eliahu, president of Migdal Capital Markets; Sagi Stein, CEO of Migdal Capital Markets; Noam Yehoshua, Vice President of Marketing, Migdal Mutual Funds. (Sivan Farag) Migdal himself has pledged to become 100% fossil-free by 2030. Israel Eliyahu, President of Migdal Capital Markets, said: This listing is an important first step for the local market in the global journey towards socially responsible investing. It is of the utmost importance to sensitize all decision-makers to this issue, including public institutions. “ Orly Aharoni, Chairman of the Climate Indices and Investments Committee of the Clean Money Forum, said: In 2021, we all realize that the climate crisis is forcing us to take a new direction and that the key role of the financial arena in this process is globally recognized. . Investments in fossil fuels are shifting at an increasing rate, or even interrupted. This index presents an opportunity for the financial sector and investors in Israel to show leadership by refraining from harmful investments and at the same time maximizing their profits. Yaniv Hirsch, Head of Indices Marketing in the TASEs Trading Department, said: We are delighted with the launch of the first ETF on this index which enables investors to make a conscientious investment choice. We look forward to seeing more products in the TASE Green Indices segment, which will open up a wide range of responsible investing choices for the public, in line with global trends. TASE, as the home of the Israeli economy, encourages and welcomes renewable energy and green businesses for a fossil-free future, for the benefit of our well-being and that of our children.







