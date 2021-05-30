UAE: The appetite for real estate in Dubai is back. Here is a real estate report card mid-2021



A view of the Business Bay area in Dubai. The Dubais real estate market appears to be holding up well, with a handful of major launches underway.

Dubai: The property market in Dubai is showing clear signs of recovery, according to research from UK-based data analytics and consultancy GlobalData, with property developers planning new projects. But how is the buying sentiment currently doing in the region?

Dubais’ construction sector is showing tentative signs of a long overdue recovery, GlobalData noted. The city’s real estate sector has not been at its strongest in recent years due to oversupply coupled with the impact of the global economic downturn.

More projects in planning

The analytics company further added that government-controlled property developers are planning new projects in response to rising house prices supported by the uae’s recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE-based companies such as Nakheel, Emaar and Meydan are in the early stages of planning new projects, said Colin Foreman, deputy editor of the business intelligence division of GlobalDatas MEED.

These projects include waterfront villa and apartment communities, two categories of properties that continue to perform well with high demand. The villas work well, in particular.

But are buyers buying?

Analysts have seen a fairly significant change in sentiment and as a result prices are rising in all areas now, especially since March of this year.

At the top of the market, its mostly European money coming from investors looking for assets in dollar-linked economies.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, introduced new visas for tourists and approved a new remote work visa that allows employees around the world to live and operate from the United Arab Emirates.

Buying a property is also one of the fastest ways to get a Dubai residence permit.

Demand was seen first for high end homes

The world’s wealthiest homebuyers have found plenty of bargains in luxury real estate in Dubais, making March the busiest month ever for high-end residential properties in the Emirates.

A record 84 properties, each worth 10 million dirhams or more, changed hands last month, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor. In total, the most expensive houses in Dubais reached 1.7 billion dirhams in March.

The Middle Easts business and tourism hub provided additional appeal after a real estate downturn that began six years ago that has reduced in value by more than a third.

As a result, prices are now increasing

On average, home prices have climbed 7.5% since November, with gains of 10% to 15% in established and sought-after locations, according to Property Monitor.

House prices in Dubai will rise for the first time in six years this year, supported by a rapid deployment of the vaccine that has raised hopes of a global economic recovery, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts.

The dynamics of the high-end markets continued until last month. So far, Dubai has seen 69 homes worth MAD 10 million or more sold in April for a total of MAD 1.36 billion.

Where are the shopping hotspots currently?

The clearest sign of the market resurgence to date came on May 20, when Nakheel announced its first new project launch in years. His plan to build a community of 418 villas known as Murooj al-Furjan alongside the existing Al-Furjan community in the Jebel Ali area, GlobalData has revealed.

On May 23, the developer achieved a turnover of 800 million dirhams and sold the 217 villas of the first phase in four hours.

While opportunistic or tactical projects in established sites with proven demand will be the first to be launched, plans are also being considered for strategic projects in newer areas of the emirate: areas such as the waterfront of Dubai and the Palm Jebel Ali area on the coast near the Abu Dhabi border, Foreman said.

Although work has already started in these areas, there are few established communities, he added. As Dubais’ center of gravity continues to shift south – following the Expo 2020 Dubai site and South Dubai development – the area may now be ready for development work again.

With the real estate market showing signs of recovery, it is expected that large infrastructure projects requiring the participation of international subcontractors may also move forward.

Property JBR Jumeirah Beach Residence

But why is real estate demand coming back?

Real estate analysts believe that the extremely low interest rate environment and the availability of mortgages continue to boost domestic end-user activity, and investors are returning with confidence, supported by recent capital gains.

Demand has picked up amid a wave of government reforms over the past 12 months, attractive mortgage rates and a shift in demand patterns due to COVID-19, according to Morgan Stanley.

New programs such as visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year gold visa program to attract foreign professionals to the UAE are also expected to support the real estate market.

A real estate equity tracking gauge in Dubai has gained around 8% this year. Dubais’ total trading volume in April stood at 4,879 deals, registering an annual increase of 167.4 percent and a 6 percent jump on a monthly basis.

Dubai also recorded 1,926 off-plan transactions in April, up 13.9% on a monthly basis and 46.5% year-on-year.

Recovery isn’t ending anytime soon

The residential property price rally in Dubais is not stopping anytime soon, according to Morgan Stanley.

Robust demand, maximum supply growth and long lead times for new projects could lead to a tighter-than-expected market over the next few years, Morgan Stanley analysts Katherine Carpenter and Nida Iqbal wrote in a report.