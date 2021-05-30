Ask an expert: intensify soil care when planting in pots

Gardening season is on, and if you have any questions, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. The OSU extension faculty and master gardeners respond to requests within two working days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU extension website and type it in and include the county you live in. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What is your?

Q: Nothing is growing in my raised beds since I planted seedlings in my garden at the end of April. I have used these troughs last year with great success. What can I do to boost these sad veggies? Lane County

A: Growing vegetables in containers is more difficult than gardening in the ground because a container is a closed system. The only soil the plant needs to grow in is the soil you provide, and the plant doesn’t have the ability to send out deeper roots or spread further to supplement its diet. If you have used these drinkers in the same location last year with great success, you need to provide a suitable environment with sufficient light and be in control of the watering. The slow start this year could be due to soil care or planting time.

If similar plants were to grow in these containers last year, the soil could be depleted of the nutrients they need. Whether you’re planting a new bed in the ground or in a container, it’s a good idea to add compost and apply a slow-release fertilizer about a month before planting. This gives the soil organisms time to break down the fertilizer into a form that the plants can use. After a season or two, you can fertilize when planting. When planting in containers, you need to add fertilizer every two weeks, as nutrients are removed with watering. Your plants are already in place, so use a complete fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) with numbers like 10-10-10 on the package. Worm casting tea or fish fertilizer will also keep your plants healthy. Yellowing leaves can be a sign that your plants are low on nitrogen.

If these vegetable seedlings were planted at the end of April, they could still experience transplant shock and the tomatoes like a soil temperature of 65 F if they want to continue to grow uninterrupted. Often times, the ground does not warm up enough in Oregon until mid-May or even June. There is more useful information in this post on Vegetable gardening in Oregon. Stephen Oldfield, Oregon State University Master Gardener

Drooping branches.OSU Extension Service

Q: We have a young ornamental plum with red leaves and a mature pink dogwood. Both have limbs that bend a lot more than they used to after rain. Is it because the cellular structure of their limbs may have been damaged during the ice storm? Is there a way to correct this problem so that the vertical or obtuse angle limbs do not permanently bend towards the ground? Clackamas County

A: The problem of bent branches after an ice storm is a common problem for some trees and plants, some recover their shape but others do not. its previous shape This may be a situation where you plan to carefully prune this branch or cut it off entirely. You may want to consider contacting a reputable arborist to do the pruning and they may consider diagnosing other branches that may cause future problems. Jack Shorr, OSU Extension Master Gardener

Q: We live in Douglas County, where the Archie Creek fire devastated the area last September. Fortunately, our house survived. The fire stopped 10 feet from our house. We have a large maple tree next to our house which responded with all the leaves all yellowing and falling all at once last September, a few weeks after the fire. This spring it bloomed and the leaves came back completely, but they all rolled up. Is there something we can or should do? Douglas County

A: Without seeing any photos, I’m inclined to think that this particular Bigleaf Maple is not showing the effects of fire, but is experiencing what experts in the Pacific Northwest are calling maple decline. large-leaved. Not much is known about this particular phenomenon at this time, but it appears to be occurring on Bigleaf Maples throughout WNP. Please visit this link to learn more about this issue.

The good news is that, for the most part, experts report that trees do eventually recover in one direction, because after a few years they stop showing signs of decline. Again, it’s not clear why, but this is certainly good news and gives some confidence that these maples will not ultimately die.

I would suggest reading the above article and comparing the photos, signs and symptoms to your tree. Alicia Christiansen, master gardener of the OSU extension

Blue hydrangea. File photo.

Q: How much sulfur should I put on the drip line of established hydrangea bushes to make the flowers blue? How often should I apply sulfur? Multnomah County

A: Here is a Additional article on hydrangeas with this information, as well as others that can help you take care of your plants. Kris LaMar, OSU Extension Master Gardener