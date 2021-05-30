FIIs switch positions and buy $ 1 billion worth of Indian stocks

After selling for April and most of May, foreign investors have bought shares worth $ 1 billion in the past eight sessions, and analysts believe the buying frenzy may continue. for a while in hopes of a faster reopening of the economy and a drop in covid-19 cases.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that from May 18 to 27, foreign institutional investors bought nearly $ 944 million in shares while, according to the National Stock Exchange, on May 28 only the FII provisionally bought close to 1,275 crore in Indian stocks. So far this month, Sensex and Nifty have gained more than 5% each.

Between March 23 and May 17, the FII sold Indian stocks worth nearly $ 3 billion. Since the start of the year, Sensex and Nifty have climbed 7.7% and 10.4% respectively.

We have seen the first signs that new daily infections are starting to level off and we expect the pace of vaccination to pick up after June, ”Nomura Research said in its May 18 report. This is in line with the opinion of our economists, who believe that the economic impact of the second wave will be relatively moderate and concentrated towards the second quarter of 2021. As we believe that the market will be oriented towards the future, we expect a resumption of foreign portfolio inflows and support India’s balance of payments surplus. The Reserve Bank stepped in to limit the upward volatility of the USD / INR during periods of significant rupee depreciation, ”the report added.

Analysts believe that soft US bond yields and the dollar index that remain comfortable within the existing range as part of the assurance of an accommodative stance on US Federal Reserve monetary policy provide additional comfort which can essentially drive the flow of IFIs to become favorable for India.

According to Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities, despite the impact of the second wave of covid, India continues to offer promising growth, driven by a likely recovery in capex and a number of policy initiatives taken to boost economic activity. In addition, strong results in the fourth quarter of FY21, accompanied by encouraging management comments and the rally in the rupee, helped FII flows. Overall, the structural drivers of the Indian economy remain intact, one of the fastest growing emerging economies, an under-penetrated market for many industries, prospects for rising incomes, improving infrastructure, etc. Due to these factors, the Indian stock market will remain attractive and we will continue to see strong inflows of FII. In addition, the support of the RBI and the government through various monetary and fiscal policy tools has boosted the confidence of international investors, ”said Mohit Nigam, PMS director at Hem Securities.

While the Reserve Bank of India recently expressed concerns over stock market valuations, analysts believe this is not the first time it has done so. However, the solid earnings outlook should help maintain premium valuations, they add.

Analysts said the release of gross domestic product data today and the RBI’s bi-monthly policy announcement on June 4, macroeconomic data, such as factory output and retail inflation at the mid-June, will be closely watched by investors.

