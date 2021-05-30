Young investors bring the stock market to life: TWSE

Editor, with CNA and Bloomberg



Taiwan’s stock market has attracted a growing number of investors, especially those aged 30 and under, as the local main board has jumped more than 20% on average over the past two years, according to data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Last year, the number of stock account holders on TWSE increased from 670,000 to 11.24 million, while TAIEX saw a 22.8% increase, the data showed.

Of the 11.24 million equity investors last year, 42.9% were aged 30 or under, an increase of 12% in this age category from 2015.

Photo: Nicky Loh, Reuters

In addition to the outstanding performance of the weighted index, the introduction of odd lot trading orders of less than 1,000 shares in October last year gave investors the means to buy more expensive shares, said investors. brokerage houses.

For example, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (), which were priced at NT $ 590 on Friday, would have been too expensive for the average retail investor if it had not been for odd lot trades, they declared.

Another factor is online trading, which allows investors to buy and sell stocks using mobile phones and has attracted more young people to the market, they said.

Many new investors have entered the market to grab shares at a lower price after TAIEX fell in March of last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Alex Huang (), analyst at Mega International Investment Services Corp ().

Stock market commentaries on platforms such as YouTube and Clubhouse, as well as podcasts, have also helped attract young investors, he added.

However, this has created a new challenge in regulating online market activities, said Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang ().

As foreign investors sold Taiwanese stocks this month, the average daily turnover was US $ 17.9 billion, more than 30% above the daily average this year, according to compiled data. by Bloomberg.

Another boost could be underway, with the TWSE and the Taipei Stock Exchange planning to relax work-from-home rules for trading in stocks and bonds to facilitate market activity, said people familiar with the subject.

Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam were three of Asia’s top performing stock markets this year and where individual investors play outsized roles, underscoring the growing influence of retail traders across the globe.

Retail traders are responsible for about 70% of turnover in Taiwan, about 75% of transactions in South Korea and about 90% of turnover in Vietnam, according to Bloomberg data.

The global retail investment boom that set in during the COVID-19 pandemic continues amid new epidemics in Asia, with new movement restrictions forcing more people in the market to supplement lost income or to compensate for the meager interest on which they can earn. savings in bank accounts. The proliferation of inexpensive trading apps on mobile devices remains a key catalyst for the trend.

Retail traders will continue to be a significant force in the market as they gain knowledge and skills in trading and investing, said Margaret Yang (), strategist at DailyFX in Singapore.

They could also lead to episodes of increased market volatility due to the herd effect, she added.

This is somewhat apparent from recent market activity in Taiwan, where an outbreak of virus cases saw TAIEX plunge earlier this month to cap its worst weekly decline since March of last year, to reverse most of those losses over the next two weeks. .

Retail is not the only driver of these better performing markets in Asia.

Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam have also benefited from their economies’ export prospects as global vaccine deployments boost confidence around the world.

Taiwan’s exports topped estimates last month amid rising sales of semiconductors and other electronic components, while shipments from South Korea soared 53.3% in the 20 first days of this month compared to the previous year. Vietnam, which is also facing a nationwide virus outbreak, has benefited most in Asia from a rebound in the US economy thanks to a massive stimulus.

Some analysts warn that retail traders may not be able to keep up with the hectic pace of recent months.

Volumes were three, four, five or even the case in Taiwan, it was six times the trading volumes we saw in 2016, said Jonathan Garner, chief emerging markets strategist for Asia at Morgan Stanleys. in Hong Kong. When you have this degree of volume boost, it is unlikely to be lasting.