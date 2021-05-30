Lubbock Power & Light completes weekend switch to ERCOT network





The initial phase of Lubbock’s transition to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas network is over, ending a weekend of scheduled temporary disruptions across much of the city. At 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Lubbock Power & Light finished connecting 70% of its system – about 83,000 customers – to the ERCOT network, according to a press release from the city. This interconnection is the first in Lubbocks’ history and the state’s first in 25 years, and is a major milestone in the city’s effort for years to secure its energy source. On Saturday, work began at 8 a.m. and ended at 6:10 p.m. with LP&L connecting 11 substations to ERCOT. “The crews went smoothly throughout the day with all but one substation remaining within the estimated 30-minute outage window,” the city statement read. On Saturday and Sunday, the average duration of outages for the 17 substations was 16.6 minutes. The nature of the blackouts prompted Lubbock police and first responders to control traffic at some temporarily unlit intersections, and forced area businesses, churches and residents to deal with the mostly brief interruptions. LP&L, the city’s municipal utility, has been working on updating the infrastructure to connect to the ERCOT system since March 2018. It’s a historic day and weekend for our entire community, said David McCalla, executive director of LP&L, in the statement. It has been a colossal undertaking, and I want to thank our staff and teams, city staff, local authorities and everyone who worked together to ensure a safe and smooth transition. I especially want to thank our customers for their patience throughout the holiday weekend. Following this first phase of connection to ERCOT, the city can now apply for approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas. for the second phase, connecting the remaining 30% of the LP&L system – approximately 24,000 customers. LP&L customers can expect savings in electricity costs by eliminating costly fixed capacity charges that are not required in ERCOT. Joining ERCOT also eliminates the need to build a new power plant at an estimated cost ranging from $ 350 million to $ 700 million.

