U.S. regulators report bigger role in cryptocurrency market

U.S. financial authorities prepare to take a more active role in regulating the $ 1.5 billion cryptocurrency market as concerns grow that a lack of proper oversight could hurt savers and investors .

The new efforts reflect a break with the Trump administration, which in some cases has encouraged the use of cryptocurrencies in the financial system. But they could take time to bear fruit as US regulators scramble to determine who has the legal authority to monitor the volatile market.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Michael Hsu, who was installed this month as the interim monitor of the currency, said he hoped U.S. officials would work together to define a “regulatory perimeter” for crypto -coins.

“It’s really about coordinating agencies,” said Hsu, who heads the Treasury Department office that oversees national banks. “Just by talking to some of my peers, there’s an interest in coordinating more of these things.”

Cryptocurrencies have been on a roller coaster ride this year. In February, the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed after Tesla founder Elon Musk said the company invested $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency and hit a record high of over $ 60,000 in April.

But the price fell after Chinese regulators reported a crackdown on the use of digital coins, while Musk overturned a decision allowing bitcoin payments for Tesla cars, citing environmental concerns. Other cryptocurrencies have experienced similar volatility.

A sign of the new US approach came this month with the first meeting of a crypto “sprint” interagency team, involving officials from the three main regulators of federal banks – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of Hsu , the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government. Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Hsu said the team’s goal was not to develop a policy, but to “bring some ideas to the agencies for consideration” as they try to catch up with the growth of cryptocurrencies.

“It’s small and it’s senior,” Hsu said of the task force. “The idea is that time is running out and if it’s too big it becomes more difficult.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also discussed how to protect investors in the crypto market.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, told a House committee last week that there were “loopholes in our current system,” highlighting the potential need for legislation specifying which regulator should oversee crypto exchanges. .

Gensler said its aim was to bring “similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.”

Gensler said the Treasury Department has focused on “combating money laundering and protecting against illicit activity” in the crypto market. Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, said she feared bitcoin would be used “often for illicit financing”.

By installing Hsu at OCC, Yellen also signaled a change in approach to crypto. Hsu is, in his own words, “a career civil servant and a bank supervisor in my heart.” His OCC predecessors under Donald Trump included Brian Brooks, former legal director of Coinbase, a crypto exchange, who is now CEO of Binance. United States, a rival crypto exchange.

As part of one of Hsu’s first acts at the OCC, he asked staff to review a Trump-era decision to give national trust charters to companies that provide custody services for crypto. currencies.

Although Hsu believes there is no turning back to innovations such as blockchain technology used in cryptocurrencies, he said in testimony to Congress this month that the current enthusiasm for banking innovation reminded him of the years before the financial crisis.

The danger is that new and improved techniques will give rise to “a larger and less regulated shadow banking system”. Today, fintechs and technology platforms are designing payment processing tools that “are very promising,” he said, “but also risk.”

“For me, it’s hard not to feel deja vu,” Hsu told lawmakers.