Remembrance Day 2021 is Monday, May 31.

It is an American holiday dedicated to honoring the men and women who have died serving in the United States Army, and it is still observed on the last Monday in May. Traditions usually include attending parades and family barbecues.

Originally known as Decoration Day during the Civil War era, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day 2021.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes. Memorial Day is the fourth federal and state holiday of the year. This is one of the public holidays the date of which changes every year in accordance with the Uniform Law on Monday Public Holidays. Others include Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day 2021?

No. United States Postal Service the offices will not be open.

Does the mail run on Memorial Day 2021? Is there a courier delivery?

There will be no regular to post Memorial Day delivery.

FedEx and UPS also will not ship except for UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical.

Are banks open on Memorial Day 2021?

Most banks will be closed.

The following banks are expected to be closed on Memorial Day, according to Banks.org.

Are grocery stores open on Memorial Day 2021?

Most supermarkets will remain open with regular or reduced hours.

Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information on opening and closing times, as this can vary by location.

The following major New Jersey supermarket chains are scheduled to open on Memorial Day:

The following large supermarket chains in New Jersey are expected to close on Memorial Day:

Which stores are open on Memorial Day 2021? When do stores close?

Here’s a look at the major stores’ opening hours for Memorial Day, based on their websites and listings on places like Good Housekeeping, Yahoo! and To live in the countryside.

Note: Buyers should always check with their local store if event times vary by location.

What are the 2021 Memorial Day bestsellers?

There are a lot of online sales for Memorial Day. Here are a few:

And here is a list of sales broken down by specific category:

Are restaurants open on Memorial Day 2021?

Most restaurants should be open for dinner, take out, and delivery. Customers should check with certain restaurants for exact times and information.

ThePioneerWoman.com compiled a list of 25 restaurant chains it will be open.

Is the exchange closed on Memorial Day 2021?

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday. Nasdaq trading and bond markets will also be closed.

Do NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on a regular schedule?

NJ Transit and SEPTA will have vacations or special services in effect. For NJ Transit, riders must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to check arrival and departure times. PATH will run on a Saturday schedule.

Are the offices of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission open on Memorial Day 2021?

All Motor Vehicles Commission the offices will be closed. In addition, all New Jersey State Offices and Courts are closed.

Online processing of certain documents is also available on Motor vehicle commissions website.

When is the next federal holiday?

The next federal holiday is Independence Day on Sunday July 4, 2021 (it will be observed at the federal level on July 5).

For more information on the history of Memorial Day, watch the video below:

