These lawmakers want more out-of-pocket payments

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – While many Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, some lawmakers are already talking about a fifth. Members of a powerful congressional committee are calling for additional rounds of economic relief from the federal government for families still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the third round of $ 1,400 stimulus checks behind us, a letter sent late last week to President Joe Biden by seven Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee calls for a fourth and fifth round of direct payments. to help people with shelter, food and other payments. The committee oversees government budgeting and taxation. The group that signed the letter represents about 15% of the committee members.

“Families and workers shouldn’t have to wonder if they’ll have enough cash to pay for essentials in the months to come, as the country continues to grapple with a global pandemic and recession,” reads -on in the letter.

The letter, dated May 17, does not mention a dollar amount, but exposes the possibility of two additional series of relief.

“A fourth and fifth check could prevent an additional 12 million people from escaping poverty,” read the letter. “Combined with the effects of [American Recovery Plan], direct payments could reduce the number of people living in poverty in 2021 from 44 million to 16 million. “

Previous letters from Congress asking for additional relief have been signed by more than 80 Democratic lawmakers. A change.org petition on the subject garnered over 2 million signatures from the general public.

Even with growing support from some Democratic lawmakers, a fourth round of stimulus checks faces major hurdles. The Third Round of Relief has squeaked in Congress through a budget loophole when it failed to find bipartisan support. Since that time, many Republican governors have refused federal COVID unemployment insurance benefits, arguing they encourage people to stay home and collect money instead of returning to work. The proposals for additional direct payments would likely receive similar criticism.

On top of that, Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi have been relatively quiet about the possibility of additional checks. Instead, their goal is to push through Biden’s infrastructure plan.

When asked directly on stimulation controls Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded by saying, “Look at what members of Congress are coming up with, adding that the payments weren’t free.

The government has issued three direct payments since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. About a year ago, the government sent stimulus checks of $ 1,200 to most Americans through the CARES Act. At the end of 2020, the government approved payments of $ 600 per person. This was followed by the third stimulus payment of $ 1,400.

In the latest round of COVID humanitarian aid, the U.S. government said it sent around 159 million direct payments to households, worth a total of $ 376 billion.

Unspent stimulus checks

A registration request by the Boston herald found that 1.24 million economic impact payments have still not been spent since the first aid cycle.

The newspaper obtained the data from the Internal Revenue Service under a freedom of information law.

The IRS told the Herald that the 1,245,339 uncashed checks represent “the number of people who either refused to accept, refunded or not cashed the stimulus checks received from the IRS as a result of the CARES Act that was promulgated on March 27. , 2020.

As for the states with the most notable stimulus controls, California has the most with 123,265, according to the Herald, followed by Florida with 92,018. The next three highest are Texas, New York and Pennsylvania.

In New England, Massachusetts ranks first with 27,689, followed by Connecticut with 13,353, New Hampshire with 5,859, Maine with 5,426, Rhode Island with 4,190 and Vermont with 3,169.

Employers struggle to fill vacant positions

US companies are looking to hire and increase production, but face shortages of employees and raw materials in some industries.

The Americas’ labor market recovery paused last month as many businesses, from restaurants and hotels to factories and construction companies, struggled to find enough workers to catch up with a strengthening economic rebound. quickly.

The slowdown in hiring in recent months seems to reflect a multitude of factors. Nearly 3 million people are reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus, government surveys show. More women also left the workforce last month, likely to care for children, after many returned in the previous two months.

Additionally, construction companies and manufacturers, especially automakers, have found themselves running out of parts due to clogged supply chains and have had to slow production down for the time being. Both sectors fell on hiring in April. And some companies say they believe that a jobless allowance of $ 300 per week, paid by the federal government, discourages some unemployed people from taking new jobs.

Yet companies have created jobs for four consecutive months, the Department of Labor reported, although the government lowered its estimate of employment growth for February and March to a total of 78,000.

The resumption of hiring has encouraged some Americans to start looking for work, which means they are newly counted as unemployed if they do not immediately find work. This is what happened in April, when the unemployment rate fell from 6% to 6.1%.

Employers are now posting many more jobs than before the pandemic, and help-seeking posters dot many restaurant windows. Other telltale signs of labor shortages have also emerged: The average hourly wage rose 0.7% in April to $ 30.17, which the government said suggests that the The rapid reopening of the economy may have put upward pressure on wages. The average workweek has also increased, showing that companies are asking their employees to work more.

Demand exceeds supply, said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, a job board. This is something that is happening across the economy, from semiconductors to wood, and has seen a similar crisis in the job market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.