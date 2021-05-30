Business
Tk 282cr bleached thanks to stocks
Just Tk 282 crore was laundered through stock market investments during the 2020-2021 fiscal year despite a government provision stating that no authority would be able to question the source.
However, that only represents 1.95% of a total of Tk14,459 crore of undisclosed money legalized on tax returns until this month, according to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The NBR was able to obtain approximately Tk 28 crore as a tax on this stock market investment.
The government offered the option of legalizing black money for the current fiscal year, but on payment of a 10 percent tax on the amount. A total of 10,404 people took advantage of the facility.
Of the disclosed amount, 2,513 Tk crore was laundered through investments in the real estate sector.
Another crore of Tk 11,664 was legalized by taxpayers, showing it as wealth in the form of cash, fixed deposit receipts, savings certificates and the like, according to NBR data. Overall, the lowest amount was invested in the stock market.
A senior NBR official, preferring anonymity, said anything passing through the stock market was very symbolic compared to the expectations of the tax authority.
Stock market volatility, high risks and low transparency have mainly hampered the flow of undisclosed money to the industry, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Center for Policy Dialogue.
Meanwhile, listed companies face challenges to maintain their performance amid the pandemic, so people have preferred to avoid risks and keep money in banks, he said.
Although the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s prime index (DSE) crossed 6,000 points yesterday, people fear it will drop again, which they preferred the banks to, he said.
This legalization process does not reduce undisclosed money in the economy, Moazzem said, adding that the government should instead set a deadline after which it would crack down on homeowners.
The government must launch an integrated financial system that allows all of an entity’s transactions to be linked into one system so that people cannot evade paying taxes, he added.
People were allowed to invest money in the capital market between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and show it on their tax return when paying taxes at a rate of 10% on the value of the investment.
Another condition of the investment was that it could not be moved or had to go through a blocking period for one year.
This year, the stock market reaped the benefits of these unconditional investments of undisclosed income after more than two decades.
In 1998, a similar facility was granted for three years to boost the stock market after its collapse in 1996.
The government also allowed money laundering by keeping it in banks, but that did not happen with the lockdown condition, said Sayadur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association.
So why will the undisclosed money get to the stock market, he asked, explaining that people prefer the easy process where there were no strings attached.
Rokibur Rahman, a director of the DSE, echoed him.
He recommended extending the installation for the coming year while excluding the lockout condition.
A senior merchant bank official, preferring anonymity, said the stock market needed product diversification, transparency and manipulation controls instead of being the place to launder money.
If strong confidence can develop in the market, it will be dynamic, he added.
