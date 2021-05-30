Fed reportedly fined Deutsche Bank for inadequate bank anti-money laundering controls





In recent weeks, the Fed has been pushing German Bank to strengthen its anti-money laundering controls.

to strengthen its anti-money laundering controls. The Fed can resort to fines, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The bank has been under regulatory review for years and its CEO has acknowledged that more work is needed. Tensions between Deutsche Bank and the Federal Reserve are escalating. In recent weeks, the Fed has asked Deutsche Bank to address loopholes in its anti-money laundering controls, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Fed could end up fining the bank, the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. While Deutsche Bank has said it is allocating significant resources to reorganize its controls, the Fed says the bank is actually backing down. In 2017, Deutsche Bank fined the Fed $ 41 million on its anti-money laundering practices. The potential fines are the latest development in a multi-year dialogue between the bank and the regulator. In 2018, the Fed classified Deutsche Bank’s US operations as “in trouble,” one of the lowest classifications. In May 2020, he sent a letter to the bank claiming he had failed to improve beyond his “troubled” status. Publicity Deutsche Bank first passed the Fed’s stress test in 2019, but its CEO Christian Sewing acknowledged the bank’s continuing shortcomings. “Are we still there when it comes to our controls? The answer is no,” Sewing said in a speech prepared at the bank’s 2020 annual general meeting. The New York Department of Financial Services condemned the Deutsche Bank was fined $ 150 million last July, in part because of its dealings with convicted sex and financial offender Jeffery Epstein. The DFS said Deutsche Bank is processing payments that should have been reported through its compliance systems, including payments to people who have been publicly linked to Epstein. Despite this, Deutsche Bank reported its most profitable quarter since 2014 in the first quarter of this year, largely driven by its investment banking division, a region where it recruits aggressively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos