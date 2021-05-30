IPO fatigue hits Hong Kong despite first push for JD spinoff

HONG KONG – The best start to the year for new share listings in Hong Kong is marred by the growing number of offers that collapse in their early stages, raising questions about the continued strength of the listing boom.

While JD Logistics rose 18% on Friday when it debuted after a $ 3.1 billion IPO, it proves the exception. Two-thirds of new listings this year are in the red and have on average fallen by one-fifth, the worst among major global exchanges. These combined registrations represent almost half of the funds raised in Hong Kong this year.

The crisis has deepened over the past three months, with 12 of 18 listings during this period trading below issue price.

Analysts believe companies need to recalibrate their valuation expectations or else slow the market.

One of the causes of the poor performance has been investors’ cautiousness towards riskier assets over fears that a surge in inflation will force global central banks to cancel their pandemic-induced stimulus measures earlier than expected. It would be bad for stocks.

But investors and analysts also cite investor fatigue and high valuations. Listing volumes in Hong Kong have set new annual records since 2018.

“The poor performance is a signal that the initial public offering cycle is coming to an end and that investors, instead of blindly betting on a trade like last year, must choose based on fundamentals and valuations,” said said Ke Yan, IPO analyst at DZT Research in Singapore. “Companies are always trying to come up with high prices, and something has to give way.”

Previously, conditions were more benign. Ultralight monetary policy, abundant liquidity and the pursuit of yield propelled the stock markets and made selling stocks attractive to companies. And investors, big and small, have benefited. For fund managers, new listings in Hong Kong gave them access to growth stocks they wanted to own. Meanwhile, mom and pop investors might expect to make money from a stock price surge after listing. Even if they had borrowed money to subscribe to an offering, they could expect to more than cover the cost of that margin financing.

The recent poor performance has left investors out of pocket and threatens to break this cycle, which has actually supported the surge in quotes. While previous years have also seen a clutch of companies that have fallen below the issue price, this time the larger ones are not faring any better, which has dented the confidence of investors who have flocked to they.

Among the well-known names that are trading below the bid price is online search giant Baidu, which has lost a quarter of its value since its listing in March. The video platform Bilibili, which debuted, slightly exceeded its issue price on Friday. Other big names that have so far burned investors down include Chinese online car platform Autohome and SF Real Estate Investment Trust, a unit of China’s largest delivery company, SF Holdings.

The fact that JD Logistics, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, resisted the trend when it debuted on Friday, was in part because the company had a “more optimistic view” of its valuation by compared to other recent issuers, according to one person. involved in the case.

Although the IPO attracted strong bids – equivalent to 716 times the amount of retail shares on offer and 10.8 times the institutional share – JD Logistics offered a price close to the low end of the marketed range.

It was also after the company lowered the valuation by more than 10% from initial expectations.

“JD Logistics is a good example of the way forward to maintain the market,” said the person who worked in the transaction. “Bring a fundamentally strong and growing business and leave some of it for the investors. Then you will definitely be rewarded.”

In terms of the total value of retail offerings, demand for JD Logistics’ IPO was the second best for a large supply this year. This was only behind the short video app Kuaishou, which broke all subscription records in Hong Kong, jumped 160% on its debut and is still up 80%.

Some 35 companies have raised $ 23.7 billion in Hong Kong so far in 2021, up from $ 3.5 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Dealogic. Of those companies, 21 – which between them raised $ 10.2 billion – are trading below the issue price, the data shows.

Globally, among the 1,065 companies that have raised $ 280 billion, there are 423 companies – which have raised $ 115 billion – that are trading below the issue price.

The falls in Hong Kong were also stronger. Firms whose shares have fallen below the offer price are down 23% on average in Hong Kong, compared to 8% or less for major markets, including the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, according to data from Dealogic.

Hong Kong’s new issue is almost entirely made up of mainland Chinese companies, and negative sentiment about the tensions between Beijing and Washington, monetary tightening in China, regulatory crackdown on the country’s tech sector, and rising corporate defaults have also added to it. weighed on the feeling.

The MSCI China Index, which tracks the country’s stocks listed on mainland markets, Hong Kong and other foreign exchanges such as the Nasdaq and NYSE, fell 0.6% this month and is stable for the year.

Some investors like Ronald Chan, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based asset manager Chartwell Capital, expect some of the IPO headwinds to dissipate. Record levels of cash in the city along with likely big-name rosters could keep the cycle going, he said.

Some of the expected IPO candidates include WeDoctor, one of China’s largest online healthcare startups, backed by Tencent, and game developer NetEase’s Cloud Village music streaming platform. . Meanwhile, companies listed in the United States, including VIP Shop and Tencent Music, would like secondary listings in Hong Kong.

However, Chan acknowledged that uncertainty in the tech sector stemming from Beijing’s anti-monopoly laws and crackdown on data management, as well as a shift in the macroeconomic context, are having an impact on the market. issuance of primary shares.

“Inflation and interest rates are back on the minds of investors, and this is impacting growth companies that are not yet making a profit,” said Chan, who is also a member of the committee. listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. “Rotating growth into traditional economy stocks with the expectation of a post-COVID 19 recovery is also an interesting proposition, rather than betting on hot IPOs.”