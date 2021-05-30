Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: deep discounts on TVs, air fryers, games and more





Best Buy’s Memorial Day weekend sale is in full swing and you won’t want to miss the savings. Until May 31, the retailer has offers on computer hardware, electronics,Appliancesand more. If you’re looking to save money on a new TV or major appliance, now is the time. And since you probably don’t want to browse pages and product pages to find a good discount, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Below, check out what we consider to be the best deals from Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale Event. As a reminder, prices and stocks are always “while stocks last”, but when we spot items that are out of stock, we will try to exchange them for other great offers. Best buy If you were lucky enough to get a new video card during the global chip shortage, you probably need some storage space to go with it. This SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe drive offers plenty of space for data-intensive jobs and manages operating systems and applications in a snap. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on these zippy NVMe SSDs from a reputable brand in recent months. Samsung This 82 inch Samsung 7 Series is a smart 4K HDR LED TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered Smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free Samsung channels and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung’s auto play mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and picture jitter. It is currently $ 500 off over Memorial Day weekend. Best buy Air fryers are still one of our favorite kitchen tools in 2021 for quickly reheating frozen snacks and baking anything from pizza or whole chicken to a whole cake. This sleek 5 quart analog Insignia might only be able to handle a few cupcakes, but can be just as handy for reheating leftovers. It’s reduced to $ 54 this weekend. You can also hang the digital version for $ 70. Razer Normally $ 90, this wired optical mouse from Razer comes with nine programmable buttons and customizable LED lighting zones and is now $ 40 off. The Mamba Elite’s 16,000 DPI offers ultimate precision with no input lag, and the built-in memory can save your settings in case you need to take it on the road. Ben Fox Rubin / CNET Turn your old car into a smart car with Alexa voice control. I bought one and it’s one of my favorite third party accessories. Not only can I control Spotify just by talking, but I can also get the weather and driving directions without ever taking my hands off the wheel. All you need is a smartphone and an auxiliary input and you are good to go. Read CNET’s review on Amazon Echo Auto.

