Market is bullish and weighs on more flexible quarantine rules





The stock price is expected to move sideways this week with an upward bias on expectations of further easing of quarantine restrictions from June. Analysts said investors were anticipating more flexible mobility restrictions with a drop in COVID-19 cases. They also expect the government’s immunization program to accelerate with the arrival of new vaccines starting next month. “At the start of next week, the public awaits the quarantine program applied for June, while the maintenance of the MECQ (enhanced community quarantine) is expected, any message for the second half of the year in relaxation should support the recent rally, “online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia .com said. Monde Nissin Corp.’s upcoming initial public offering, which will be the largest sale of shares in the country, may also boost business activity this week. World Nissin, who will raise 55.89 billion pesos, will be listed on the main board of the local stock exchange on June 1. Meanwhile, investors will be watching the May inflation rate release later this week amid steadily rising oil prices. . Last week, the Philippine stock market jumped 475 points to 6,674.51 while the all-stock index jumped 5.33% to 4,047.48. The market rallied after investors welcomed S&P’s announcement to keep the Philippines’ credit rating at BBB + and the possible relaxation of quarantine restrictions in June. All sector indices finished in green, led by holdings (+ 9.5%), real estate (+ 9.09%) and industry (+ 4.8%). Foreign investors, however, were net sellers for the week of 7 billion pesos, while the average daily value traded rose to 11.9 billion pesos compared to the average of 5.3 billion pesos. from the previous week. JG Summit HIldings Inc., which rose 17.8% to 58.20 P, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., which climbed 15.1% to P40, and Ayala Corp., which jumped 11.3% to P779. The main weekly losers were First Gen Corp., which fell 4% to P 28.70, First Philippine Holdings Corp., which fell 2.9% to P68, and GMA Network Inc., which fell by 2.8% at P8.92. Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks ignored data showing rising inflation in the United States, ending slightly higher on Friday before a holiday weekend, while European stocks rose despite French economic data. disappointing. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6% in April from the same month in 2020, according to government data, the biggest jump since September 2008. The rise comes as economists question whether the measures Government stimulus and loose Federal Reserve policies will drive the world’s largest economy. overheat. The Fed is committed to keeping lending rates low and its massive bond buying program until inflation stays above 2% and employment recovers fully. However, the market took the data in stride, suggesting that investors share “a continuing belief that impressions of high inflation will be transient, as suggested by the Fed,” said Patrick O’Hare, analyst at Briefing. .com. All three major indices ended with gains for the week. US markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. With AFP

DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this website are in no way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are the opinions of the readers of manilastandard.net exercising their right to free expression and do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or point of view of manilastandard.net. While reserving the right to remove comments deemed offensive, indecent, or inconsistent with Manila Standard’s editorial standards, Manila Standard cannot be held responsible for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos