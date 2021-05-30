Business
More than a billion savings for motorists thanks to the entry into force of the whiplash reforms
- car insurance premiums should be reduced by around 35 per year
- new online portal to simplify the complaints process
- Medical evidence is now mandatory as part of cracking down on exaggerated claims
The changes aim to reduce the unacceptable number of whiplash claims made each year, to over 550,000 in 2019/20 alone, which will allow insurers to cut premiums for millions of drivers.
The reforms include a new user-friendly online portal for traffic accident claims of less than 5,000 people, simplifying the process and eliminating the need for expensive lawyers. They also introduce a ban on settling whiplash cases without medical evidence, a practice that has opened the door to fraudulent or embellished claims.
Insurers have pledged to pass on the savings these reforms will create to drivers with a total value of $ 1.2 billion.
Although the UK has some of the safest roads in Europe with fewer accidents reported year on year since 2013, road traffic claims are over 40% higher than in 2006 This has been fueled by a reported increase in exaggerated and often disproportionate accidents. claims, driving up premium costs for ordinary motorists. The government is committed to cracking down on this behavior and helping to lower the cost of insurance for drivers.
The Lord Chancellor MP Robert Buckland QC said:
For too long, the whiplash claims system has been open to abuse by individuals looking for easy wages, ordinary motorists paying the price.
Our changes, which come into effect today, will put an end to this greedy opportunism and ultimately put savings back into the pockets of the country’s drivers.
Dominic Clayden, managing director of the Bureau of Automobile Insurers (MIB), which operates the new online claims portal for formal injury claims, said:
We are pleased to have fulfilled our mission to create a service that meets the demands of these important policy changes.
The goal of MIBs has always been to make sure that the new legal process is as simple and straightforward as possible for anyone who might need to make a claim.
To make sure the service works well for everyone, we will continue to work with the Department of Justice to listen to feedback and make other improvements.
Steve Gooding, Director of the RAC Foundation, said:
There are almost as many grim headlines about whiplash allegations as there are allegations themselves.
This new system should make it easier and faster to deal with legitimate cases, fraudulent claims are more likely to fail, and all drivers benefit from reductions in their insurance premiums.
The main changes that have been introduced today include:
- A new digital portal to make a claim for any road traffic-related bodily injury assessed at less than 5,000, including whiplash claims. This means that claimants can settle their own claim without having recourse to a lawyer if they wish. It is expected that the majority of traffic accident claims will use the portal in the future.
- Increased the small claims tracking limit for Traffic Accident Bodily Injury (ATR) from 1,000 to 5,000. As a result, the majority of all RTA claims will now go through the small claims route minus expensive where legal fees are not recoverable.
- A new flat rate of compensation for whiplash injuries establishing the amount that can be claimed for an injury, based on the duration of its impact on the claimant with a duration of up to two years. It provides claimants with a clear guide to the value of their injury when they submit their claim.
- A ban on seeking or offering to settle whiplash claims without first obtaining medical evidence.
The reforms are part of the measures contained in Part 1 of the 2018 Civil Liability Act.
The new online portal will revolutionize the way complaints are made, creating a system that is easier and more efficient to use. It has been tested by industry professionals and reviewed to ensure it is easy to understand – with user guides available to explain how to make and progress a claim at every stage. For those who need further assistance, a helpline will also be available.
Meanwhile, increasing the limit on small claims tracking for traffic accidents will mean claimants with compensation assessed at less than 5,000 will be able to use the new portal in most cases, saving them court appearances. , costs and legal fees.
The new boost tariffs will give claimants clarity, predictability and certainty about the value of their claim, while ensuring that costs are controlled and that compensation is commensurate with the harm suffered.
Notes to Editors
- The official online injury claims portal, developed on behalf of the Department of Justice by the Bureau of Automobile Insurers (MIB), will guide users through the steps required to make their claim. A user guide, language support, and hotline are available for those who need additional assistance. The new portal will be used for accidents that occur on or after May 31, 2021.
- Fraudulent claims are limited by requiring all whiplash claimants to provide medical proof of their injury before a settlement can be made. Currently, complaints can be settled without it. The portal itself does not seek to identify fraudulent cases, but will require that medical evidence be submitted as part of the claims process.
- Neither the Guide nor the helpline will provide legal advice.
- The Claim Guide is designed to help claimants make a personal injury claim using the official injury claims portal. The guide explains the main legal terms and procedures used in the legal framework behind this service – the RTAs Small Claims Pre-Action Protocol. It also details what can be claimed and describes the steps involved, as well as additional information on the underlying legislation (e.g. the pre-action protocol).
- The guide has been developed in collaboration with expert legal professionals and the voluntary sector to ensure that it is both specific and clear on what needs to be done.
- Two other guides are also available for users to help them navigate the new online system and, where applicable, the court process. These are the Guide to Small Claims Limit Amendments for Injury Claims (referring to Part 26 of the Rules of Civil Procedure); and the Guide to Practice Direction 27B.
- The helpline can also be used by those who cannot use the digital system, for example if they do not have an internet connection.
- The latest figures for 2020 show that there have been 650,000 claims related to road accidents, including 550,000 related to whiplash.
- The new tariff which defines the basic compensation for various injuries can be found here: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2021/9780348220612
- The RAC Foundation is a transport research and policy organization that explores the economic, mobility, safety and environmental issues linked to roads and their users.
