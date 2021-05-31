Oil market: OPEC + should stick to the increase in production in July





Oil edged up as trade began in Asia, with market focusing on an OPEC + supply policy meeting earlier this week and any comments on the prospect of a return to Iranian supply. . Futures contracts in New York climbed to around $ 67 a barrel after falling 0.8% on Friday. OPEC and its allies should stick to a decision to boost production in July when the group meets on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey last week. As the rebound in demand pushes prices up, the possibility of more barrels from Iran if a nuclear deal is revived darkens the outlook. Iran and the world powers have The talks resumed, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said in a tweet, adding that the countries concerned agreed that “the current round should be final.” Oil is on the verge of a second consecutive monthly gain as the United States, China and parts of Europe lead a solid recovery in demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a return of the virus in Asia. U.S. gasoline inventories fell and consumption took the lead until the Memorial Day weekend, which heralds the start of the summer driving season and peak fuel demand. Prices West Texas Intermediate for July delivery gained 0.3% to $ 66.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:53 a.m. Singapore time after rising 4.3% last week. Futures are up 4.7% this month.

Brent for the August settlement rose 0.3% to $ 68.89 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after losing 0.7% in the previous session. The quick turnaround for Brent was 38 cents per barrel in demotion – a bull market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than newer contracts. This compares to 9 cents a week earlier. See also: Last week the world changed for Big Oil: Julian Lee When OPEC + meets on Tuesday, investors will also be looking for clues about the group’s next step supply policy in a context of increasingly expected acceleration in demand until the end of the year. As of July, all but four analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predicted that the alliance would ratify a planned increase of 840,000 barrels per day. Other market news: Iran began its first transfer of crude oil through its strategic Goreh-Jask pipeline, allowing the country to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency of the Islamic Republic reported.

Total SE shareholders donated broad support for the plan to reduce carbon emissions by Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne by gradually reducing sales of petroleum products in favor of renewable energies and liquefied natural gas. Before he's here, it's on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

