Were the children given ice cream to take the COVID-19 vaccine while the parents restrained themselves? Totally wrong





The Associated Press is verifying some of the most popular but completely bogus stories and visuals of the week. This one is fake, even though it has been widely shared on social media. Here are the facts: CLAIM: The video shows parents in Toronto being stranded by police as children were given the COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for ice cream, without parental permission. FACTS: Online posts falsely claim that a video showing protesters outside a vaccination clinic at Toronto city hall were in fact parents trying to stop medical professionals and police from vaccinating their children. The City of Toronto and the University Health Network hosted a pop-up vaccination event on May 23 at City Hall, where 2,500 doses of the vaccine were administered, along with free ice cream, to people from 12 years and over, according to the University. Health network. Canada became the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds on May 5, a move that has been criticized by vaccine advocates. In videos online, protesters can be seen in Nathan Phillips Square, outside City Hall, denouncing the vaccination of children at the clinic. These are our children and we will not back down, a woman could be heard screaming in the video at the police. Posts online have shared the video to falsely claim it shows children being vaccinated against their parents’ wishes. A pop-up vaccination clinic in Canada that offers children free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission is required. Police are guarding the front lines to prevent parents from intervening, a tweet said. Another article claimed that the video showed parents banned from entering a school campus where children were vaccinated without parental consent. Gillian Howard, spokesperson for the University Health Network, said clinic staff had not seen children being vaccinated without a family member present. Anyone vaccinated would have gone through the consent process by clinical staff and if there was any indication that someone, regardless of age, did not understand the consent process, they would not be vaccinated, he said. she writes in an email. Only a handful of protesters took part in the protest. Howard said police were present due to threats against the clinic. Under Ontario’s Health Care Consent Act, there is no minimum age for consenting to vaccination, according to Toronto Public Health spokesperson Dr. Vinita Dubey. Rather, it is the responsibility of health care providers to ensure that they obtain informed consent before vaccination. This means that the health care provider administering the vaccine must judge the youngster capable of understanding their decision, Dubey said. If the person is unable to consent to receive the vaccine, they will need the consent of their substitute decision-maker, such as their parent or legal guardian. Beatrice Dupuy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos