Business
Businesses should pay more for pollution, UN climate envoy Mark Carney
Mark Carney attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 21, 2020.
Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images
Businesses should pay more for the pollution they generate, says Mark Carney, the UN’s special envoy for climate action and finance.
Carbon pricing is one of the methods used to incent companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making them pay for the pollution they create. Some governments impose taxes on carbon emissions, while others set up systems in which emissions are capped and additional allowances can be bought or sold in the form of “Carbon credits”.
According to the International Monetary Fund, the global average carbon price in 2019 was $ 2 a tonne and Carney said the fees must be much higher.
“They have been set at far too low a figure on average around the world, well below the estimated $ 80 to $ 100 per tonne needed by the end of this decade to keep us on track to achieve net zero.” , he said at a virtual event hosted by the INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society on Tuesday.
This figure is higher than projections by the IMF, which said carbon taxes are expected to be $ 75 per tonne by 2030.
The challenges of the transition
As economies head into the future with net zero carbon emissions, structural changes will leave some sectors uncompetitive, said Carney, who was previously governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada.
The energy sector, for example, would require decades of investment and support during the transition.
Much of the catastrophic effects of climate change will fall on future generations, and the current generation has little direct incentive to address it.
Mark Carney
United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance
“(This is) one of the most difficult things for governments to do to ensure that the long-term benefits for society spread more immediately to those who are most affected,” he said. .
However, there are areas of “full alignment” between short-term economic benefits and medium-term climate benefits, he added.
“Some climate policies are heavy with jobs, heavy investments, they have high multipliers for GDP,” he said, citing the example of renovations to make buildings energy efficient.
He also said the energy investment opportunity was at least $ 100 trillion over the next several decades.
Dangerous compromises
Yet the world has not invested enough to deal with the climate crisis, Carney said.
One reason is that humans can be “irrationally impatient” and value the present far more than the future.
“The catastrophic impacts of climate change will largely fall on future generations, and the current generation has little direct incentive to address it even if we act sooner it will cost less,” he added.
Decisions were also made in a utilitarian fashion, Carney said. “It encourages a compromise between today’s growth and tomorrow’s crisis, between health and the economy, between the planet and profit.”
COP26 Climate Summit
Politicians are due to meet in the UK in November for the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) to discuss coordinated action.
The meeting will also put in place elements so that “any private financial decision can take climate change into account,” Carney said.
He said this could be done in four ways:
- Sustainability reports: “What gets measured can be managed,” Carney said. “That’s why we strive globally to have a common set of reports on the climate change risks facing businesses.”
- Stress tests: Banks and insurance companies should be tested against possible environmental scenarios. “Indeed, we need to bring the future back to the present so that financial institutions can ask themselves if their strategies are resilient,” Carney said.
- Exploit traditional finance: More than 160 banks, asset owners, asset managers and insurers have joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero which, according to Carney, is “the gold standard of sustainability commitments”. The aim is to help all companies move towards net zero emissions by 2050. “This is a breakthrough in mainstreaming climate finance,” he said.
- Building markets: Markets for mixed financing and carbon offsets must be developed, he said. The latter market where carbon credits can be traded to offset its emissions could be worth more than € 75 billion ($ 91.3 billion), Carney said.
Address skepticism
As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius, but “collectively they have failed to stop the growth of gas emissions. greenhouse effect in the world “ said the United Nations Environment Program.
Acknowledging that previous climate conferences and agreements have not always produced results, Carney said things could be different at COP26.
There is more clarity on where the world stands and what needs to be done, which has led to progress, he said.
Technology has improved, financing is available and companies now see sustainability as “one of the top three strategic issues,” he added.
It is now possible for the world to meet its climate goals, he said. “Again, not assured, but if we stay focused we can do it.”
CNBC’s Chloe Taylor contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]