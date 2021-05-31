Businesses should pay more for pollution, UN climate envoy Mark Carney

Mark Carney attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 21, 2020. Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images

Businesses should pay more for the pollution they generate, says Mark Carney, the UN’s special envoy for climate action and finance. Carbon pricing is one of the methods used to incent companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making them pay for the pollution they create. Some governments impose taxes on carbon emissions, while others set up systems in which emissions are capped and additional allowances can be bought or sold in the form of “Carbon credits”. According to the International Monetary Fund, the global average carbon price in 2019 was $ 2 a tonne and Carney said the fees must be much higher.

“They have been set at far too low a figure on average around the world, well below the estimated $ 80 to $ 100 per tonne needed by the end of this decade to keep us on track to achieve net zero.” , he said at a virtual event hosted by the INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society on Tuesday. This figure is higher than projections by the IMF, which said carbon taxes are expected to be $ 75 per tonne by 2030.

The challenges of the transition

As economies head into the future with net zero carbon emissions, structural changes will leave some sectors uncompetitive, said Carney, who was previously governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada. The energy sector, for example, would require decades of investment and support during the transition.

Much of the catastrophic effects of climate change will fall on future generations, and the current generation has little direct incentive to address it. Mark Carney United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance

“(This is) one of the most difficult things for governments to do to ensure that the long-term benefits for society spread more immediately to those who are most affected,” he said. . However, there are areas of “full alignment” between short-term economic benefits and medium-term climate benefits, he added. “Some climate policies are heavy with jobs, heavy investments, they have high multipliers for GDP,” he said, citing the example of renovations to make buildings energy efficient. He also said the energy investment opportunity was at least $ 100 trillion over the next several decades.

Dangerous compromises

Yet the world has not invested enough to deal with the climate crisis, Carney said. One reason is that humans can be “irrationally impatient” and value the present far more than the future.

“The catastrophic impacts of climate change will largely fall on future generations, and the current generation has little direct incentive to address it even if we act sooner it will cost less,” he added. Decisions were also made in a utilitarian fashion, Carney said. “It encourages a compromise between today’s growth and tomorrow’s crisis, between health and the economy, between the planet and profit.”

COP26 Climate Summit

Politicians are due to meet in the UK in November for the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) to discuss coordinated action. The meeting will also put in place elements so that “any private financial decision can take climate change into account,” Carney said. He said this could be done in four ways: Sustainability reports: “What gets measured can be managed,” Carney said. “That’s why we strive globally to have a common set of reports on the climate change risks facing businesses.” Stress tests: Banks and insurance companies should be tested against possible environmental scenarios. “Indeed, we need to bring the future back to the present so that financial institutions can ask themselves if their strategies are resilient,” Carney said. Exploit traditional finance: More than 160 banks, asset owners, asset managers and insurers have joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero which, according to Carney, is “the gold standard of sustainability commitments”. The aim is to help all companies move towards net zero emissions by 2050. “This is a breakthrough in mainstreaming climate finance,” he said. Building markets: Markets for mixed financing and carbon offsets must be developed, he said. The latter market where carbon credits can be traded to offset its emissions could be worth more than € 75 billion ($ 91.3 billion), Carney said.

Address skepticism

As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius, but “collectively they have failed to stop the growth of gas emissions. greenhouse effect in the world “ said the United Nations Environment Program. Acknowledging that previous climate conferences and agreements have not always produced results, Carney said things could be different at COP26. There is more clarity on where the world stands and what needs to be done, which has led to progress, he said.