Business
Banks Move Supreme Court Against RTI Disclosure, Request RBI Instructions
The Supreme Court will consider in July petitions filed by various banks, including SBI and HDFC Bank, asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to exempt customer information, trade secrets, risk ratings, any unpublished price sensitive information of the Right to Information Act.
A bench led by Judge L Nageswara Rao posted the case for hearing the first week of July.
Last month, the Supreme Court relaunched its 2015 ruling, requiring RBI to disclose financial information relating to private and public banks under the RTI Act. He had rejected a joint plea by the central government and 10 banks calling for the recall of Jayantilal N Mistry (2015) which required RBI to disclose bank inspection reports as well as details of deliberate defaults on the grounds that the bank Central had no fiduciary relationship with the banks.
In another attempt to evade the transparency law, the banks, in their separate petition, said they had access to sensitive information such as the personal details of their account holders, potential loans and other financial transactions are required to keep this information confidential and maintain confidentiality. led by the SC in the Justice KS Puttasamy vs UoI case (Aadhar judgment), which recognizes the fact that the right to privacy is a sacrosanct facet of fundamental rights.
Public disclosure of information relating to business confidence, business strategies, internal system, risk management, gas, etc. would not serve any broader public interest, but would harm the competitive position of banks in a highly competitive private banking sector in our country. said the superior court.
In addition, SBI, four private banks – HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank – stated in their joint petition that RBI, in its role as banker to the government and the banking regulator, receives and holds a lot of sensitive information. , disclosure of what may not be in the best interests of the nation or serve the public interest. RBI also sometimes has access to clients’ personal information, the disclosure of which would not only compromise the privacy of those affected, but could also, in some extreme cases, put their life / security at risk.
HDFC further stated that the Supreme Court in previous judgments has made it clear that even if the public interest is taken into account in determining whether or not certain information should be disclosed, such a determination must be on a case-by-case basis, supported by written reasons.
Calling the disclosure of inspection reports a privacy breach of banks, their customers and employees, the petition led by HDFC Bank further told the SC that the RTI Act does not apply to private entities like them. because they are not public authorities within the meaning of the law and therefore, the information concerning these banks / FIs and their customers and employees cannot be sought / provided under the RTI law, let alone confidential / sensitive information of these banks / FIs.
While RBI is required to follow the provisions of the RTI Act with respect to third party information and is required to seek “submissions / representation” from banks, banks may require the consent of individual account holders prior to such disclosure. , the petition said, adding that access to technical, personal and highly confidential information about banks and its customers would not only adversely impact and undermine investor confidence in banks, but would also impact the economy at the macro level.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]