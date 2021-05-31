Banks Move Supreme Court Against RTI Disclosure, Request RBI Instructions

HDFC further stated that the Supreme Court in previous judgments has made it clear that even if the public interest is taken into account in determining whether or not certain information should be disclosed, such a determination must be on a case-by-case basis, supported by written reasons.

The Supreme Court will consider in July petitions filed by various banks, including SBI and HDFC Bank, asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to exempt customer information, trade secrets, risk ratings, any unpublished price sensitive information of the Right to Information Act.

A bench led by Judge L Nageswara Rao posted the case for hearing the first week of July.

Last month, the Supreme Court relaunched its 2015 ruling, requiring RBI to disclose financial information relating to private and public banks under the RTI Act. He had rejected a joint plea by the central government and 10 banks calling for the recall of Jayantilal N Mistry (2015) which required RBI to disclose bank inspection reports as well as details of deliberate defaults on the grounds that the bank Central had no fiduciary relationship with the banks.

In another attempt to evade the transparency law, the banks, in their separate petition, said they had access to sensitive information such as the personal details of their account holders, potential loans and other financial transactions are required to keep this information confidential and maintain confidentiality. led by the SC in the Justice KS Puttasamy vs UoI case (Aadhar judgment), which recognizes the fact that the right to privacy is a sacrosanct facet of fundamental rights.

Public disclosure of information relating to business confidence, business strategies, internal system, risk management, gas, etc. would not serve any broader public interest, but would harm the competitive position of banks in a highly competitive private banking sector in our country. said the superior court.

In addition, SBI, four private banks – HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank – stated in their joint petition that RBI, in its role as banker to the government and the banking regulator, receives and holds a lot of sensitive information. , disclosure of what may not be in the best interests of the nation or serve the public interest. RBI also sometimes has access to clients’ personal information, the disclosure of which would not only compromise the privacy of those affected, but could also, in some extreme cases, put their life / security at risk.

HDFC further stated that the Supreme Court in previous judgments has made it clear that even if the public interest is taken into account in determining whether or not certain information should be disclosed, such a determination must be on a case-by-case basis, supported by written reasons.

Calling the disclosure of inspection reports a privacy breach of banks, their customers and employees, the petition led by HDFC Bank further told the SC that the RTI Act does not apply to private entities like them. because they are not public authorities within the meaning of the law and therefore, the information concerning these banks / FIs and their customers and employees cannot be sought / provided under the RTI law, let alone confidential / sensitive information of these banks / FIs.

While RBI is required to follow the provisions of the RTI Act with respect to third party information and is required to seek “submissions / representation” from banks, banks may require the consent of individual account holders prior to such disclosure. , the petition said, adding that access to technical, personal and highly confidential information about banks and its customers would not only adversely impact and undermine investor confidence in banks, but would also impact the economy at the macro level.