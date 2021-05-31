Tech Startup Brings Wearable Technology to Beef Industry | national news

JACKSON In Melissa Brandaos’ vision, every cow in Wyoming will soon sport a new high-tech earring, transferring real-time data via Bluetooth on animal location and biometrics.

Brandao is the Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of HerdDogg, a technology company that creates specialized ear tags and tracking software to give breeders information about their herd and increase the value of each animal. The venture capital-backed ag tech startup was launched in Ashland, Oregon, and recently moved its headquarters to Laramie, which has attracted a suite of tech companies over the past decade due to its low costs and the possibility of partnerships with the University of Wyoming.

This month, HerdDogg also partnered with Jacksons Lockhart Cattle Company to pilot its latest Bluetooth platform.

Sometimes I pinch myself. I stand in one of the most beautiful places on the planet talking about an incredibly innovative solution for the meat industry, Brandao said on Monday, facing a sea of ​​Hereford heifers.

This solution includes both the hardware beacons that remotely monitor ambient temperature, location and acceleration and the software to aggregate data points, track each cow throughout its lifespan, and provide user-friendly readout. via the HerdDogg app.

For the startup, finding a ranch like the Lockharts was both a proof of concept and a marketing step. The location of the ranches near the base of the Teton Range provides an ideal backdrop for photo ops and video spots.

The Lockhart partnership was also strategic, Brandao said, as the family oversees its entire production chain. Cattle are born, raised, processed and sold in Teton County, allowing for full testing of the standard of traceability of its startups and a chance to establish the rules of the game.

There are two main aspects to Operation HerdDogg, starting with the link between the cattle and the rancher. In a smaller farm like Lockhart Cattle, that relationship is now nurtured by the cowboy who walks the pastures, checks the Sharpied numbers on neon ear tags, and takes mental notes about each animal’s health.

Most of that information for any rancher is usually in their head, said Chase Lockhart, who has helped run the family ranch for nearly a decade.

This information is then recorded on paper and pen and transferred to a computer, a relatively dated and laborious process by modern standards. HerdDoggs technology would allow most of this data to be uploaded automatically to the cloud, which a cowboy like Chase could then access from his smartphone.

In between these two extremes is a product called radio frequency identification tags, which identify and transmit a unique identification number that can be read by an electronic scanner as cattle are routed through a chute. This technology is already being implemented on farms across the country, and it has been heavily promoted by the US Department of Agriculture for its ability to reduce disease in livestock.

Bluetooth beacons have a greater range (they can be read up to 100 meters) but they are more expensive, costing $ 10 to $ 15 compared to only $ 2 to $ 5 for RFID. Most Wyoming ranches haven’t made the jump to either of these products because the profit margins in the cattle industry are so slim.

Kate Mead of Mead Ranch in Jackson said she could see new technology become ubiquitous if the price per tag is reduced, especially as consumers begin to care more about how livestock are treated.

This is where the second part of the HerdDoggs model comes in. By following each cow throughout its life on a ranch, this data can then be used to communicate a life story to consumers when they purchase their beef. The goal is for each steak to have a scannable QR code on its packaging, which would bring up a profile of the animal you are about to eat.

Chase Lockhart said he always decides exactly what information will be provided when consumers scan the code on their phones. While it probably doesn’t show you specific cow step counts, it could give you its name, weight, age, and even a profile picture.

A key metric would be animal mileage, or the distance the cow travels to feed, slaughter, and to market.

As consumers become more conscientious, Lockhart and HerdDogg hope they are also willing to pay a premium for a more environmentally friendly product.

The beef industry is moving towards more information, Lockhart said. And the more information you can add to your product, the more value you will add to your product.

Convincing the Jacksonites to support local producers has been at the heart of the Lockhart mission since brothers Chase and Cody Lockhart took over the family farm ten years ago and focused on distributing their beef to local markets. By now, most of the townspeople are familiar with the history of the multigenerational ranch and its grass-fed cattle, so it’s not entirely clear how much a QR code will make a difference.

But if the popularity of farmers’ markets and farm-to-table restaurants is any indication, consumers are willing to pay more for a meal with a story. Being able to provide these stories, which only cowboys currently know about, could increase the value of every cow on Lockharts land.

Margins are tight in the red meat industry, so anything you can do to add value to your product will be attractive, Lockhart said, adding that this is where he sees the market going, so why not try to be on the front. the end?

The opportunity to ride this changing tide was also compelling for Brandao, a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley who left her job at Apple to immerse herself in international financial technology before finally entering agricultural technology. .

This month, she convinced another former Apple employee, Jesse Ellenbogen, to jump ship and join HerdDogg as vice president of user experience. In total, the company now has around 15 employees and is quickly starting partnerships with other ranches in Wyoming and Colorado, as well as ranches in Brazil and Australia. The company has also partnered with the National Bison Association and well-known companies like Panera.

In deciding to move the operation from Oregon to Wyoming, Brandao said Colorado was also in contention, but the Cowboy State won because of its favorable laws for both cattle ranching. and technology companies. Laramie in particular has worked to attract tech startups and retain UW graduates through programs like the Wyoming Technology Business Center.

Laramie resident and former Marine Stan Seibel worked in Wyoming’s oil industry for 20 years before feeling it was time to step out last year. He jumped at the opportunity to join the HerdDoggs growth team, where he now works as a field technician.

On Monday, he was at Lockhart’s ranch, checking the flashing lights on the beacons to make sure they paired up with the remote data collection center called DogBone, which is housed in a structure similar to an energy birdhouse. solar.

When he attached one of these devices, the size of an old-fashioned cell phone, to the bottom of a DJI drone (testing the viability of hover data collection), the entire set was quickly fell from the sky, landing with such violence, he jumped, breaking the four blades of the propeller.

It was supposed to be a safe landing, Seibel said with a grimace.

Working with the Lockharts has been a chance to fix the issues, and as anyone who has ever tried pairing a device with Bluetooth can attest, getting everything to talk to each other can be a bit of a headache.

But Brandao is optimistic. Shortly after the drone crashed, she said a full launch seemed likely by midsummer, meaning customers could soon start seeing QR codes on Lockhart packages and get a unprecedented access to the backstory of their beef. And that’s just the start, said the founder.

We would love to be able to get more Wyoming growers to work with us and create a traceability model for the country.