New ESG bond index will make green finance transparent





The global launch on May 20 of a new environmental, social and governance ESGbond index simultaneously in Beijing and Luxembourg will increase transparency in the national green bond market and improve the level of internationalization of the market, industry professionals said. . Indeed, the new Chinese ESG bond index should provide an important basis for pricing green bonds in the primary market. It will be made accessible to international investors via the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The CCB-Wind-CUFE Green ESG Bond Index was jointly developed by China Construction Bank Corp, Wind Information Technology Co and the International Institute of Green Finance (IIGF), which is part of the Central University of Finance and Beijing's economy. The index aims to assess and filter weekly ESG performance and fundraising plans for newly issued bonds on the national interbank bond market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. After screening, primary market performance data from the selected samples is extracted, which will then be reclassified and averaged with specific weights to form a green ESG bond issuance index, according to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. "Following China's recent efforts to further open up its financial markets, international investors are increasingly focusing on China. At the same time, China has put in place ambitious policies to green its financial system and support sustainable development and the transition to a low-carbon and more inclusive economy. », Said Julie Becker, CEO of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. "The development of the Chinese bond market, coupled with the growth of green finance in Chinabrings, presents benefits and opportunities far beyond Chinese borders. Professional and private investors therefore seek information and data to inform their investment decisions and support both their diversification strategies and their sustainability. mandates, "she said at the index's global launch. China has developed a strong green bond market. At the end of 2020, the volume of labeled green bonds issued in the country exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($ 155.6 billion), while the volume of unlabeled green bonds reached 10.32 trillion yuan, among which the money invested in green projects reached 6.12 trillion yuan, according to the IIGF. The new index will fill the gap in the benchmark price of green bonds in the country's primary market and track the long-term value of green investments, said Wang Hao, executive vice president of China Construction Bank. "With reference to national and international standards for green bonds and ESG, the index will provide international institutional investors with a more intuitive and precise, quantifiable and comparable instrument. "In this way, it will deepen international investors' understanding of high-quality corporate green bond issuers in China, guide a more proactive allocation of global funds to the country's green assets, and accelerate international market cooperation. green capital, "he said. China released the "Catalog of Green Bond Approved Projects (2021 Edition)" in April, which will come into effect on July 1. The new index is part of the adoption of the updated catalog, said Wang Xin, research director at the People's Bank. of China, the central bank. The country's Green Finance Standards Task Force has already listed environmental disclosure standards for listed companies and ESG rating standards for bond issuers as key standards for development this year. The PBOC will promote the convergence of green bond standards between China and major international green financial markets, in addition to promoting the unification of the core institutions of the domestic green bond market in areas, including the administration of the bond issuance, ratings and verification, and information disclosure, he said. Global green, social and sustainable bond issuance totaled a record $ 231 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a 19% increase from the previous quarter and more than three times higher than in the same quarter of last year, Moody's Investors Service said in a May 10 report. Guests attend the global launch ceremony for a new ESG bond index on May 20. CHINA DAILY









