China’s official manufacturing PMI shows expansion in May





SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Monday morning trading as investors reacted to the release of the official China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for May. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.49% in morning trading while the Topix index lost 0.4%. Japan’s retail sales rose 12% in April from a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday, against a median market forecast of a 15.3% increase, according to Reuters. Elsewhere, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.19%. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 was slightly higher. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan traded slightly higher. China’s official manufacturing PMI The focus investors on Monday was likely on Chinese manufacturing activity data for May. China’s official purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing for May stood at 51.0. This compares to analysts’ expectations for a reading of 51.1 in a Reuters poll. May’s figure was also a slight decline from the previous month’s reading of 51.1. PMI readings above 50 represent expansion while those below this level signify contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-to-month expansion or contraction. US markets are closed on Mondays for a statutory holiday. Currencies and oil the The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.065 after a recent spike to levels above 90.3. The Japanese yen traded at 109.73 per dollar, after weakening last week to levels above 110 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.7715, below levels above $ 0.776 seen last week. Oil prices were higher on the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent futures rising 0.61% to $ 69.14 a barrel. US crude futures also rose 0.69% to $ 66.78 per barrel.

