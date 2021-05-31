ASX 200 passes 7,200 points for the first time, Wall Street rises despite a better reading of inflation





The Australian stock market rose, with the benchmark breaking above 7,200 points for the first time after closing at a record high last week. Key points: ASX 200 and All Ordinaries record closed on Friday

ASX 200 and All Ordinaries record closed on Friday Worst performing stock early in trade is software vendor Nuix

Worst performing stock early in trade is software vendor Nuix In the United States, Wall Street made modest gains on Friday As of 10:30 a.m. AEST, the ASX 200 index was 0.3% higher at 7,199 points, after hitting new intraday highs earlier. Retail and healthcare stocks helped push the market up, notably CSL (+ 1.1 pc), Cochlear (+ 1.6 pc), Coles (+ 0.7 pc) and JB Hi-Fi (+ 1.1 pc). Gold miners were on the rise, notably Resolute Mining (+ 3.4%), Perseus Mining (+ 2.5%) and Evolution Mining (+ 2.5%). Shares of software provider Nuix fell 12.8%, making it the worst performing in the benchmark and hitting its lowest price on record. The intelligence software company cut its revenue forecast, citing uncertainty over new and existing customers purchasing licenses. A recent survey by Nine Journals questioned the governance and financial accounts of the company prior to its listing last December. Energy was the worst performing sector, down 1%, with shares of Santos (-1.2%), Ampol (-1.4%) and Viva Energy (-1.5%) down . However, the price of Brent was 0.1 percent higher at US $ 68.78 per barrel. Oil prices rose 5 percent last week as expectations of a rebound in global demand outstripped concerns about supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other aligned countries, including Russia, will meet this week to decide whether or not to increase oil production. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries hit new highs on Friday, after climbing more than 2% during the week. Global Markets Rise Despite Warmer U.S. Inflation Global stock markets rose on Friday as Wall Street suppressed earlier-than-expected inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.1%. A US Department of Commerce report showed consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in April, surpassing the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and recording its biggest annual gain since 1992. “Many products are in short supply amid very high demand and supply chain disruptions, and some prices for services are soaring as consumers start to exit again,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist by PNC Financial. “Labor shortages in some industries are also driving up prices. “But many of these factors will prove to be transient and inflation will slow in the second half of 2021.” Despite a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, US bond yields declined slightly. “This is another indication that we continue to see accelerating inflation which remains a concern for many investors, but the markets are showing us people are comfortable with it,” Tim told Reuters. Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist at Inverness Counsel. ABC / Reuters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos